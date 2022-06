Many athletes complain about some things when they finish their careers, and Booker T is one of those. There will always be things you could have done better, but they could have been worse. In an interview with the Hall of Fame podcast, he revealed what he regrets the most: “I can’t speak for my brother but I can speak for myself, that may be the only regret in my career that my brother and I did not win the IWGP World Tag Team Championships,” Booker said during the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO