SAN FRANCISCO -- Eleven seconds into Game 2, Draymond Green tied up Al Horford to force a jump ball before the Golden State Warriors forced a turnover. Green was intent on sending a message, not to the Boston Celtics, but one to his own team. Setting the tone by harassing Celtics ballhandlers and talking plenty of trash, Green gave the Warriors the "attitude adjustment" they needed to even the NBA Finals with their 107-88 Game 2 win at Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO