Flood Warning issued for Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Major; Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR WOODS...NORTHWESTERN MAJOR AND NORTHEASTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 108 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Freedom to 7 miles west of Waynoka to 9 miles southwest of Dacoma, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waynoka, Freedom, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Avard, Hopeton, Camp Houston and Bouse Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MAJOR COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO