Hi everyone, my name is Brady Butler. This is to announce that I have officially filed with the state election board to run for the Oklahoma state senate seat in District 26. I must say at the very outset that until quite recently, this is not something that I ever even considered. For most of my adult life, I thought the whole political mess was a big sham, politicians were a bunch of crooks, and that there was no hope of ever fixing it, but in recent years I have learned some things about our founding that have really given me hope, and with hope comes the will to fight.

CUSTER COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO