Immigration

Indonesia plantation workers heading to Malaysia yet to meet requirements -official

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian plantation workers were barred from travelling to Malaysia because the recruiters did not follow...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Indonesia adjusts its palm oil export levy, official says

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has adjusted its palm oil export levy, a senior official at the economic ministry, Musdhalifah Machmud, told a virtual media briefing on Sunday, without giving details. She said the regulation spelling out the changes is expected to be issued soon. Indonesia currently imposes a...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

It's great Albanese is in Indonesia, but Australia needs to do a lot more to reset relations. Here are 5 ways to start

A new Australian prime minister flying to Indonesia to “reset” relations is now so routine it would probably raise hackles in Jakarta if it didn’t happen. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s determination to go there as quickly as he could is therefore laudable – and necessary – if he wants to do better than the outgoing government in dealing with Indonesia. But the visit is so essential because most previous “resets” have not lasted. The government-to-government relationship between Australia and Indonesia is a fragile one, easily broken when tensions arise. There are many differences – from history, religion, ethnicity, and language, to...
CHINA
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Agriculture Online

India says no plans for now to curb food exports

NEW DELHI, June 3 (Reuters) - India has no plans to curb food exports for now, Piyush Goyal, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution said on Friday, weeks after New Delhi banned private wheat exports. "As of now we do not see the...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

More talks needed to allow Russian exports - UN official

GENEVA, June 3 (Reuters) - More talks are needed to strike a deal on allowing exports from Russia as part of an envisaged accord to resume Ukrainian food exports, the United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine said on Friday. "There was in principle agreement from Russia that they will agree...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Lukashenko says ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus was ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus, local newspaper "Belarus Today" quoted him as saying. "Now everyone is looking for logistics... Okay, we can talk. We do not mind: bring it through Belarus,...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Egypt procures 3.5 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far -official

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.5 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a senior official in the ministry of agriculture told Reuters on Saturday. The wheat procurement season ends in August, he added. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah Writing by Yasmin Hussein...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Putin willing to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals, says AU chair

DAKAR, June 3 (Reuters) - Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is chairman of the African Union, said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a willingness to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals during a meeting in Sochi on Friday. Sall added in a statement on Twitter that Putin...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Iraq reports bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, OIE says

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Iraq has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a farm southeast of Baghdad, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday. The outbreak last month at the poultry farm in the province of Wasit killed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Industry steps up lobbying ahead of bumper EU climate votes

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers have been inundated by lobbyists ahead of votes this week on more ambitious EU climate change policies, with some industries urging them to scale back the proposals. The European Parliament is set to confirm its position on a raft of proposals to...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain stalled since Russia's invasion, analysts said. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, brokers said. Ukraine was in focus as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Food prices dip in May for second consecutive month, U.N. agency says

ROME, June 3 (Reuters) - World food prices dipped in May for a second consecutive month after hitting a record high in March, although the cost of cereals and meat both rose, the United Nations' food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en,...
FOOD & DRINKS

