ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Anonymously donated van helps Sun Prairie food pantry expand services

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOh5A_0fxsGpfY00

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – An unexpected gift worth tens of thousands of dollars is helping the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry expand their services, and for the organization’s leadership the anonymous donation came just in time.

Less than one week after receiving a brand new refrigerated truck the food bank kicked off their summer kids’ meal program Wednesday, hoping to fill a gap in services as many COVID response programs come to an end.

Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry president Mark Thompson said it began last year when a man called their office wanting to help.

“He asked what I needed so I started to talk about the different things we need in terms of food purchases and so forth,” explained Thompson. “He said ‘I want you to think a little bit bigger.”

In response Thompson told the man the food pantry could use a new vehicle and the caller who wished to remain anonymous asked him how much that would cost.

“I said ‘oh that might be 40 thousand dollars’ and he said ‘I’m going to write you a check for 100 thousand dollars,” recalled Thompson.

The new set of wheels will now help Thompson and his fellow volunteers fill the increasing demand the pantry is experiencing.

Thompson said since the beginning of the year the food pantry has seen a steady increase in users each month, which he attributes directly to inflation and the consequent rising food cost.

“We’re seeing a lot of new households,” he said. “People that would say I never thought I would have to use a food pantry.”

He also said for many people it’s not just food security that is an issue but transportation can also be a challenge which is why the van is so helpful.

He said so far they’ve been using the van wherever it’s been needed, not just for the kids meals program, adding that the new vehicle will also improve their food safety and food recovery efforts.

They do also have plans to develop a referral program and work with their social services network to identify people in need of the service.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin teams up with pub to help pay unexpected vet bills

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and Bazinga’s Pub are fundraising to make life a little easier for pet owners. The two teamed up for the first of four fundraising events Sunday at the bar and grille, where a meat raffle helped donate money towards “Sophie’s Gift,” which helps pet owners with unexpected vet bills.
JANESVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Bank#Food Security#Food Safety#Social Services#Charity#Sun Prairie#Covid
WISN

Waukesha County dog rescue needs volunteers

HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Let's Eat: Heat seekers find fire with 10x Sexy wings at Chicken Licks

I must have food that is fiery, and have craved it since even before I can remember. My mother infused my baby food with spicy hot Indian pickles to keep the traditions of the faraway subcontinent alive on my tongue. Those of us who like to play where the heat level of a food causes physical pain know that heavenly new flavors await, along with a delicious buzz and sinus clearing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Festa Italia

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled to Festa Italia Friday. June 3-5 marks this year’s Festa Italia, an annual celebration of Italian culture including both great food and music. The festival is recognized as “Madison‘s Premier Ethnic Festival,” according to Italian Workmen’s Club.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Curd Fest announces its return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attempt to ‘cheese’ the day with the return of Curd Fest!. This delicious festival celebrating the cheese curd will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on July 23 from 4-8 p.m. The event is free admission. It features fried cheese curds, fresh cheese...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

High schoolers who are homeless overcome obstacles to get to graduation

BELOIT, Wis. — Graduation is an achievement for any high schooler. However, some faced many more obstacles to cross that stage. “I’m very excited,” said Marissa Dwyer, with a big smile across her face. Technically she’s an early graduate of Beloit Learning Academy. However, Saturday is the...
BELOIT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Building at 840 W. Paradise Drive sold

June 3, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The building at 840 W. Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI has sold. To be CLEAR – the BUILDING sold and NOT the business inside the building. The sale of the parcel occurred May 24, 2022. The property was purchased for $2,275,000 by Agree Limited Partnership, a real estate investment trust.
WEST BEND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy