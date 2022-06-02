Anonymously donated van helps Sun Prairie food pantry expand services

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – An unexpected gift worth tens of thousands of dollars is helping the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry expand their services, and for the organization’s leadership the anonymous donation came just in time.

Less than one week after receiving a brand new refrigerated truck the food bank kicked off their summer kids’ meal program Wednesday, hoping to fill a gap in services as many COVID response programs come to an end.

Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry president Mark Thompson said it began last year when a man called their office wanting to help.

“He asked what I needed so I started to talk about the different things we need in terms of food purchases and so forth,” explained Thompson. “He said ‘I want you to think a little bit bigger.”

In response Thompson told the man the food pantry could use a new vehicle and the caller who wished to remain anonymous asked him how much that would cost.

“I said ‘oh that might be 40 thousand dollars’ and he said ‘I’m going to write you a check for 100 thousand dollars,” recalled Thompson.

The new set of wheels will now help Thompson and his fellow volunteers fill the increasing demand the pantry is experiencing.

Thompson said since the beginning of the year the food pantry has seen a steady increase in users each month, which he attributes directly to inflation and the consequent rising food cost.

“We’re seeing a lot of new households,” he said. “People that would say I never thought I would have to use a food pantry.”

He also said for many people it’s not just food security that is an issue but transportation can also be a challenge which is why the van is so helpful.

He said so far they’ve been using the van wherever it’s been needed, not just for the kids meals program, adding that the new vehicle will also improve their food safety and food recovery efforts.

They do also have plans to develop a referral program and work with their social services network to identify people in need of the service.

