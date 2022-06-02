Clarice Henrich – Citizen of the Day

Shirley Lorraine Lang, 94, of Remsen, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Gerald Bertrand assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen. Visitation with family present will be 4-7pm Tuesday. There will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume 1 hour before the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to fischfh.com.

REMSEN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO