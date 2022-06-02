Clarice Henrich – Citizen of the Day

Ardis ‘Penny’ Hartmann, 98 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
