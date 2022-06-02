ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Clarice Henrich – Citizen of the Day

By Klem Web Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarice Henrich of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 2,...

KLEM

Judith ‘Judy’ Lanning

Judith ‘Judy’ Lanning, 75 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
AKRON, IA
KLEM

Ardis ‘Penny’ Hartmann

Ardis ‘Penny’ Hartmann, 98 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
AKRON, IA
KLEM

Shirley Lorraine Lang

Shirley Lorraine Lang, 94, of Remsen, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Gerald Bertrand assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen. Visitation with family present will be 4-7pm Tuesday. There will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume 1 hour before the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to fischfh.com.
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

John Michael Swalve

John Michael Swalve was born at 12:05 a.m., June 1, 2022 and passed peacefully as a baptized Catholic and beautiful child of God in the arms of his father, Daniel, at 1:04 a.m., June 1, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at All...
LE MARS, IA
Le Mars, IA
KLEM

Friday News, June 3

The raffle of an A-R-15 style rifle that had been scheduled this weekend at the Sioux City Bandits indoor football game has been indefinitely postponed. Brett Funke (FUNK), the team’s marketing and sales director, says plans for the fundraiser began a year ago, after a similar gun raffle on “military night.”
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, June 4

Sioux Gateway Airport is among eight in Iowa that will receive part of a 100-million dollars grant. The Iowa Department of Transportation will distributing 3.15 milllion dollars toward phase one of a T-hangar construction project at Sioux Gateway. The grants are to be used for terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure. The biggest portion of the money – more than half – will go to Des Moines International Airport. It will be used primarily to build a five-story parking garage there.
SIOUX CITY, IA

