Police said two drivers were arrested and charged for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and striking police cars over the Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 28, two officers were on a traffic stop at about 1:54 a.m. around Montgomery Village Avenue and Brassie Place, when the driver of a Nissan Altima sideswiped both unoccupied police vehicles, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). On the same day at about 9:31 p.m., an officer was at the scene of a motorcycle crash around Goshen Road and Wightman Road in Montgomery Village when the driver of a Nissan Murano struck his unoccupied car.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO