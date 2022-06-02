Phoenix Shares ‘Alpha Zulu,’ First New Track in Two Years

Avril Lavigne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Let Go, with a new deluxe edition — out today — featuring six bonus tracks. One of the additions to the album is Lavigne’s newly recorded version of “Breakaway,” a song she originally wrote for Let Go, but ultimately ditched (she gave the song to Kelly Clarkson, whose version became a hit in 2004). For the new version of “Breakaway,” Lavigne restored some of the original lyrics, which reference her childhood in Canada. (A lyric video for “Breakaway’ is available on Facebook.)
