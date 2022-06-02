ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Shares ‘Alpha Zulu,’ First New Track in Two Years

By Kat Bouza
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix is offering fans a taste of the group’s forthcoming music with the release of single “Alpha Zulu.” It’s the newest music from the visionary pop group since the 2020 release...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Avril Lavigne Drops New ‘Breakaway’ Version, Unearths Rarities for ‘Let Go’ Anniversary

Avril Lavigne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Let Go, with a new deluxe edition — out today — featuring six bonus tracks. One of the additions to the album is Lavigne’s newly recorded version of “Breakaway,” a song she originally wrote for Let Go, but ultimately ditched (she gave the song to Kelly Clarkson, whose version became a hit in 2004). For the new version of “Breakaway,” Lavigne restored some of the original lyrics, which reference her childhood in Canada. (A lyric video for “Breakaway’ is available on Facebook.)
MUSIC
SFGate

‘Pachinko’ Composer Nico Muhly Gets Intimate in Scoring Epic Series

Classical composer Nico Muhly rarely writes for TV (the BBC “Howard’s End” was the last one, five years ago), making his score for Apple TV+’s eight-hour “Pachinko” something of an event. The century-spanning epic follows a poor Korean woman and her descendants as their lives intertwine, often unhappily, with those of their Japanese neighbors. Variety talked to Muhly about his sensitive music for the miniseries.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
SFGate

Post Malone Gets Depressed, Really Depressed, in the Sour But Still Engaging ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’: Album Review

It’s hard to remember any performer who been so on top of the world as Post Malone who has gone to such lengths to convince us he’s bottoming out as Malone does in “Twelve Carat Toothache,” his fourth album. It’s a common lyrical trope that success breeds discontentment, and Malone has already trod some of that territory — four years and two albums ago, he was telling us he was “Rich & Sad.” But that song almost seems like a feint compared to where he’s at now. “Toothache” finds him probably richer but definitely much, much more into the realm of self-loathing. So what’s a listener to think when leaps someone is making as a record-maker are in the service of songs about being on the skids?
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Atlanta Rapper Trouble Dead at 34: ‘A True Voice for His City’

Trouble, the Atlanta rapper who collaborated with artists like Drake, Migos and the Weeknd, has died at the age of 34. The rapper born Mariel Semonte Orr’s label Def Jam confirmed his death in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” Def Jam wrote on social media. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.” No cause of death was confirmed.
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy