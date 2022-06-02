Phoenix Shares ‘Alpha Zulu,’ First New Track in Two Years

It’s hard to remember any performer who been so on top of the world as Post Malone who has gone to such lengths to convince us he’s bottoming out as Malone does in “Twelve Carat Toothache,” his fourth album. It’s a common lyrical trope that success breeds discontentment, and Malone has already trod some of that territory — four years and two albums ago, he was telling us he was “Rich & Sad.” But that song almost seems like a feint compared to where he’s at now. “Toothache” finds him probably richer but definitely much, much more into the realm of self-loathing. So what’s a listener to think when leaps someone is making as a record-maker are in the service of songs about being on the skids?

