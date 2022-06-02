ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Peters

National reconciliation centre to help lead national systemic change

By Andrew Peters, Lecturer in Indigenous Studies, Swinburne University of Technology, Andrew Gunstone, Executive Director Reconciliation Strategy and Leadership, and Professor Indigenous Studies, Swinburne University of Technology, Emma Gavin, Academic Director and Senior Lecturer Indigenous Teaching and Learning, Moonadni Toomabdool Centre, National Centre for Reconciliation Practice, Swinburne University of Technology, Wendy Hermeston, Indigenous Research Fellow, National Centre for Reconciliation Practice, Swinburne University of Technology, Sadie Heckenberg, Academic Director (Indigenous Research); Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior Research Fellow, Swinburne University of Technology
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggF1x_0fxsECkz00
GettyImages

Each year, National Reconciliation Week is bookended by three major milestones in the nation’s reconciliation journey.

May 26, commemorated before National Reconciliation Week, is National Sorry Day , the anniversary of the release of the Bringing Them Home report in 1997.

May 27 marks the 1967 Referendum that enabled the Commonwealth government to make laws for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to be counted in the Census.

June 3 observes the 1992 Mabo decision that overturned the myth of terra nullius – “land belonging to no one” – and recognised the existence of native title.

The Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation established National Reconciliation Week in 1996. Since 2001, Reconciliation Australia has led the week and the reconciliation movement more broadly. This work embodies the “people’s movement” called for at the 1997 Australian Reconciliation Convention.

Today’s (2 June) launch of the National Centre for Reconciliation Practice will further national understandings of reconciliation beyond this allocated week in June. Through a range of programs, the centre will explore areas such as self determination, cultural safety, and Indigenous Knowledges.

Read more: 'More than a word’: practising reconciliation through Indigenous knowledge-sharing in tourism

Reconciliation movement

The reconciliation movement has garnered significant engagement from national, state and territory, and local reconciliation bodies.

This has included commitments to Reconciliation Action Plans from 2000 organisations with a reach of 4 million people , including workplaces, schools, universities, clubs, local councils, and many other organisations across the country.

Reconciliation Action Plans articulate an organisation’s commitment to reconciliation through measures such as increasing the employment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in their organisation. These plans also examine how to make workplaces culturally safe through actions such as cultural training and additional learning, and encouraging engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses.

However, the nation currently faces some crucial moments in its reconciliation journey. We have the opportunity to address long-standing reconciliation-related areas, including Indigenous rights, treaties, truth telling and reparative justice.

The Uluru Statement from the Heart invites the nation to address Voice, Treaty and Truth, a vital step on our reconciliation journey. The Yoorrook Justice Commission has been established in Victoria as the country’s first truth-telling body. Victoria , the Northern Territory and Queensland are also working towards state and territory-based treaties.

Read more: Reconciliation Week: a time to reflect on strong Indigenous leadership and resilience in the face of a pandemic

National Centre for Reconciliation Practice

Committed to this vision of reconciliation, Swinburne University is today launching the National Centre for Reconciliation Practice . Swinburne’s 2020-23 Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan’s primary commitment is the national centre, which is the first of it’s kind in Australia.

Led by Andrew Gunstone (this article’s lead author), the National Centre engages with a broad range of reconciliation matters. The National Centre also explores how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples can collaborate in the national reconciliation journey.

The Centre does this through engagement, outreach, education and research activities. In particular four research programs led by Swinburne Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander academics. Each program relates to key areas of Swinburne’s Reconciliation Action Plan and concerns elements critical for sustainable reconciliation.

The programs are Cultural Safety, led by Wiradjuri scholar Sadie Heckenberg ; Indigenous Knowledge, led by Yarra Yarra/ Yorta Yorta/ Ngarai illum Wurrung man Andrew Peters ; Indigenous Rights, led by Garrwa scholar Emma Gavin ; and Reconciliation Movements, led by Wiradjuri scholar Wendy Hermeston .

The National Centre is engaging with Reconciliation Australia, industry, communities, academia and governments to help lead national systemic change in reconciliation, with a range of current projects:

  • Documenting the history of the Australian reconciliation movement to better understand current reconciliation matters.
  • Working with Reconciliation Australia to develop several national RAP and reconciliation impact measurement tools.
  • Working with Reconciliation Australia to create industry-focused online training modules on Reconciliation Action Plans and reconciliation.
  • Working with Reconciliation Victoria to examine attitudes in the Victorian reconciliation movement on reconciliation matters.
  • Creating online teaching modules on decolonising and Indigenising higher education and vocational education.
  • Working with Ember Connect on empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in spaces of education.

Institutions, national, state and local governments each have a role in genuinely and tangibly committing to reconciliation and making their organisations culturally safe for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

As a nation, we must ensure real commitment to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander self-determination. We must acknowledge the nation’s dark past so we can walk together in the present, as the Uluru Statement from the Heart calls for, “in a movement of the Australian people for a better future”.

Andrew Gunstone is Executive Director of Reconciliation Strategy and Leadership and leads the National Centre for Reconciliation Practice at Swinburne University. He receives funding from the Australian Research Council and the Department of Education. He is Co-Chair of Reconciliation Victoria.

Andrew Peters works for Swinburne University as a Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Studies, and is a Research Lead for the National Centre for Reconciliation Practice.

Emma Gavin works for Swinburne University and is a Research Lead for the National Centre for Reconciliation Practice.

Sadie Heckenberg is a Research Lead within Swinburne's National Centre for Reconciliation Practice. She receives funding from the Australian Research Council, is the President-Elect of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Higher Education Consortium and sits on the ARC's College of Experts. She is affiliated with the National Tertiary Education Union, as the Victorian representative on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Policy Committee.

Wendy Hermeston works for Swinburne University and is a Research Lead (Reconciliation Movements), for the National Centre for Reconciliation Practice.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Caring for Country means tackling the climate crisis with Indigenous leadership: 3 things the new government must do

The election of a new Australian government offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to promote the self-determination of Indigenous peoples to Care for Country. Indigenous peoples have been leading Australia’s response to the climate crisis, such as by harbouring deep-time knowledge of the land and water, and managing the land through cultural burning. Yet climate change continues to erode our cultural heritage and threatens our ongoing connection to Country. In its pre-election budget, the former Coalition government committed A$636 million to expand the Indigenous ranger program and Indigenous Protected Areas. The new parliament, with its greater hunger for climate action, can think even...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

The way we talk about First Nations issues is striking, as our analysis of 82 million words of Australian news and opinion shows

“We say sorry”. With just three words, then-prime minister Kevin Rudd said in 2008 what his predecessor wouldn’t say in parliament. And so swelled the tears, emotion and silent pain of generations of Indigenous Australians who looked on from the gallery above, together with those glued to the broadcast all over the country. Sometimes words really do matter. But this significant step towards Indigenous reconciliation in Australia didn’t occur in a vacuum. Sometimes our discourse – our narratives of disadvantage, freedom, hope and fear – take on a momentum all their own. Read...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Our business schools have a blindspot that's hindering a more co-operative culture

Tranby is an Indigenous adult education school in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Glebe. Founded in 1957, its graduates include Eddie Mabo, who went on to win the most significant land rights legal battle in Australian history – overturning the fiction of terra nullius. What makes Tranby special is not just being Australia’s oldest not-for-profit independent Indigenous education provider. It is the type of education it provides – teaching the skills needed to manage organisations and communities democratically. It teaches co-operation, and the skills to run co-operative organisations. This makes it a rarity in business education. Though co-operatives exist throughout Australian...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest economic threat isn't home-grown. It's a recession, originating in the United States

A recession in the US usually brings on a recession in the rest of the world, although not always in Australia. Australia has escaped such a recession twice in the past 50 years. We avoided the early-2000s so-called tech-wreck recession, and we avoided the so-called “great recession” during the global financial crisis. Amid ominous talk about yet another US-led global recession, there’s a chance we could escape for a third time. But it will require being prepared to change our budget and interest settings in a heartbeat. That’s something our new treasurer Jim Chalmers – who many don’t realise was an advisor...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconciliation Australia#Aboriginal People#Vocational Education#Gettyimages#Commonwealth#Census
TheConversationAU

High childcare fees, low pay for staff and a lack of places pose a huge policy challenge

Cheaper childcare was Labor’s largest single election promise, at an estimated cost of A$5.4 billion a year. Anthony Albanese went so far as to outline universal childcare as one of his new government’s three main policies for economic reform. While the cost of childcare for families is a major concern, many other issues confront the sector. Foremost among these is a lack of childcare places in many parts of Australia and low pay for childcare workers, who are increasingly in short supply. Read more: More...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Labor's promised universities accord could be a turning point for higher education in Australia

This essay is longer than our usual articles, so please set aside a little extra time to read and enjoy. Australian higher education could arrive at a turning point in the next three years. Not because the incoming Albanese government is likely to increase funding greatly. And not because it has ambitious plans to change higher education. The reason is likely to be the universities accord promised by Labor. The turning point is likely to emerge from rebuilding shared understandings of how to manage the pressures that built up over the past decade and how to negotiate a transition to a...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

11,000 litres of water to make one litre of milk? New questions about the freshwater impact of NZ dairy farming

Water scarcity and water pollution are increasingly critical global issues. Water scarcity is driven not only by shortages of water, but also by rendering water unusable through pollution. New Zealand is no exception to these trends. Demand for water has rapidly increased, and New Zealand now has the highest per capita take of water for agriculture among OECD countries. Regulatory failures have also led to over-allocation of many ground and surface water resources. Some water sources are also well on the way to being unusable. Over the past few decades, nutrient and sediment emissions into waterways have increased, driven by agricultural and...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Why big university surpluses underscore the need to reform how they are funded and governed

The election of a new Labor federal government probably drew sighs of relief across the higher education sector. University staff and students will be hoping for a more sympathetic approach than they received from the Coalition government. Tertiary education lobby groups have already put forward their wish lists and funding priorities. Yet the case for increasing funding might be a harder sell now that several universities have announced staggeringly large surpluses in their annual reports. Read more: Labor's promised universities accord could be a...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Peters
TheConversationAU

Australia’s biggest carbon emitter buckles before Mike Cannon-Brookes – so what now for AGL’s other shareholders?

Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has won a major battle against Australia’s biggest energy company, AGL Energy, thwarting its plan to split up the company’s coal-heavy generation and power distribution assets. AGL’s board announced it was dumping its demerger proposal this morning. Heads have rolled too. Chief executive Graeme Hunt,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The ultra-polluting Scarborough-Pluto gas project could blow through Labor’s climate target – and it just got the green light

The Albanese government has this week thrown its support behind what’ll be one of Australia’s most polluting developments: the Scarborough-Pluto gas project in Western Australia. Our analysis last year found the full Scarborough-Pluto project will emit almost 1.4 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases over its lifetime. That’s over three times Australia’s current annual emissions, and around 14 times WA’s annual emissions. We calculate that the emissions from this project and all of its related activities will add about 41 megatonnes per year to Australia’s national emissions by 2030. That is a materially relevant number – it’s nearly 7% of our emissions in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Record 10 women in Albanese cabinet, and surprise move for Plibersek to environment

Anthony Albanese has switched Tanya Plibersek from education to environment and promoted Clare O'Neil into the plum home affairs ministry in a 23-member cabinet that contains a record 10 women. There are 13 women in the ministry overall, and 19 across the total frontbench (including assistant ministers), which has seen a more extensive shakeup of Labor’s team than Albanese flagged before the election. Announcing his line-up on Tuesday night, Albanese declared Labor would hold the NSW regional seat of Gilmore – which the Liberals had hoped to win with former NSW minister Andrew Constance – giving his government 77 seats...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Albanese wants to 'change the way' we do politics in Australia. Here are 4 ways to do it

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to “change the way” we do politics in Australia by avoiding soundbites and “actually answering questions”. This is part of his plan for “rebuilding respect” for politics itself. Even before the uninspiring, adversarialelection campaign, we knew Australians had little affection for politicians and politics. Levels of distrust in government “soared” in 2021, according to pollster Roy Morgan. But this does not mean Australians are disengaged. The record number of new independent MPs, coupled with the large numbers of volunteers who helped those campaigns, are serious indicators people will get involved if they feel like they can...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Will things be better for LGBTIQ+ people under Labor? Here's what the new government has promised

Australia under Scott Morrison didn’t feel like a very safe place for LGBTIQ+ people. So will this change under the new Albanese government? The answer appears to be a resounding “yes”. Let’s examine Labor’s election promises on policies affecting the LGBTIQ+ community. Read more: Word from The Hill: Scott Morrison defends Katherine Deves (again), but slips up on surgery detail A steady stream of attacks Under the Morrison government, LGBTIQ+ people were subjected to a steady stream of attacks, including: Peter Dutton banning...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Electricity from the cold ocean depths could one day power island states

In the tropics, the deep sea is cold and the sea surface is very warm. That temperature difference can be harnessed and turned into electricity. If we can improve the technology, this method of producing power could be a godsend for island nations reliant on expensive and polluting diesel for their power. For more than a century, researchers have explored the idea of ocean thermal energy conversion. There’s nothing fundamentally new to the idea of extracting power from temperature differences. In fact, the underlying technology is similar to the way coal, gas and geothermal power plants create electricity, by using...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Resurgent COVID-19, flu and other viruses are pushing New Zealand's health system to the limit – and now winter is coming

As Aotearoa New Zealand heads into the colder winter months, the pressures on our health system and staff are growing significantly. On top of the ongoing impact of COVID-19, flu cases have begun to spike. Conditions are also primed for potential outbreaks of other illnesses including measles, whooping cough and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). If we are to weather the coming storm, there will need to be a recommitment to public health measures that slow the spread of respiratory infections, as well as a renewed drive for widespread vaccination. The first wave of Omicron swept through Aotearoa New Zealand in late February...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Our new environment super-department sounds great in theory. But one department for two ministers is risky

Good news, Australia – the environment is back. Our new government has introduced a new super-department covering climate change, energy, the environment and water. But while the ministry move sounds great in theory, it’s risky in practice. Having one super-department supporting two ministers – Tanya Plibersek in environment and water, and Chris Bowen for climate change and energy – is likely to stretch the public service too far. If a policy area is important enough to warrant its own cabinet minister, it also warrants a dedicated secretary and department. This is especially true for the shrunken environment department, which has to rebuild staff...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Here's a scheme Labor should ditch its bid to boost productivity. It's called a 'patent box'

Australia’s new treasurer Jim Chalmers says his biggest priorities include boosting productivity and business investment. If so, he would be wise not to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Josh Frydenberg, who tried for more than a year to introduce Australia’s first so-called Patent Box before the legislation lapsed ahead of the election without a vote. First introduced in Ireland in the early 1970s, and adopted later in countries such as France, Spain, China and the United Kingdom, patent boxes are said to get their name from a box on the tax form that companies tick if they have income deriving...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Gas crisis gives Labor its first big test

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics. They discuss Anthony Albanese’s newly sworn in cabinet, the Liberals and Nationals new leadership team, the energy crisis currently facing Australia and the Labor Governments plan to make parliament better behaved. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Ten women in shadow cabinet, and Nationals grab trade job

Angus Taylor will take the key shadow treasury post in a 24-member shadow cabinet containing 10 women and six Nationals. The lineup was announced by opposition leader Peter Dutton and Nationals leader David Littleproud on Sunday. In a sign the opposition may consider throwing its weight behind nuclear power, Queensland Liberal Ted O'Brien, a supporter of nuclear energy, becomes shadow minister for climate change and energy. O'Brien chaired a parliamentary inquiry into nuclear power and wrote in 2020: “Rather than being perpetually divisive, I believe nuclear technology has the capacity to unite Australians. It is a proposition that brings together progressives and...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Albanese government mugged by gas crisis as it faces challenge of managing expectations

Tony Burke reads a poem aloud every day and has a piano lesson once a week. The new minister for employment and workplace relations, as well as minister for the arts, says it’s important not to get trapped by the “facts in front of you” without any room for creative thought. And, having been a minister before, Burke brings to government lessons learned from first time round. One of them is not to rush things like a bull at a gate. For former ministers, a second chance at power is a rebirth, an opportunity to do things differently, avoid mistakes, as well as...
GAS PRICE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy