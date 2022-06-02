ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘I Begged, I Pleaded’: Former Sacramento Vice Principal Sues District Over Racism Complaints Not Addressed

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFLVk_0fxsE8JK00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Community activists had harsh words for Sacramento City Unified leaders as they rallied outside the California State Capitol on Wednesday in support of Dr. Elysse Versher.

Versher, who recently resigned from her position of vice principal at West Campus High School, says the district continuously failed over three years to keep her safe from racist attacks by parents and students.

A post online shows a monkey over her family picture. She also found the n-word scrawled across her parking spot at West Campus High multiple times.

“My career, being with the children I love, my students and my staff is all down the drain. I’ve been black-balled and black-listed,” Versher said.

She says she was offered a job as a school principal at Visions in Education, but after her resignation over racism and sexual harassment went public, she says the school rescinded the offer.

The former vice principal is turning her pain into action. She’s now suing the district and West Campus Principal John McMeekin.

“I begged, I pleaded with Superintendent [Jorge] Aguilar to intervene on my behalf more times than I can count,” Versher said.

Last week, Aguilar announced an investigation did in fact show Versher was the target of racist acts and said the district is “committed to addressing racism.” However, the investigation didn’t uncover those responsible. Meanwhile, Versher says her complaints were never taken seriously as she was told she was using the “race” card.

“There is no imaginary card that I possess that’s a race card that I would pull out for this type of dehumanization I’ve experienced,” she said.

“How long do we have to be beaten, shot, scarred, and racist graffiti is put in our face before someone says enough is enough?” said community activist Berry Accius.

Several community activists are now rallying behind Versher and calling for change, including anti-Black hate legislation.

“It would hold people accountable for racial terrorism and harassment, absolutely,” said Lorreen Pryor, CEO Black Youth Leadership Project.

“Stand and show support for every educator, every black woman who wants to be a principal that is experiencing the trauma that I have had to experience working for Sac City,” said Versher.

District officials say they haven’t yet received the lawsuit so they couldn’t comment. Versher’s attorneys are also calling for a district-wide investigation, saying racism extends beyond West Campus High School.

Comments / 23

Ecoop
3d ago

Lmao 😂 She is really putting on a show with those fake tears. Inside she is laughing and thinking how much money are these suckers going to pay me!

Reply(3)
15
KIMSPIN
3d ago

Sacramento is hella racist. The City should be subpoenaed by the California Reparations Task Force. If forced to open their books and provide the data the story will undoubtedly tell itself.

Reply(5)
4
HeeeeHonk
3d ago

Funny thing was that it was a black student who did the graffiti.

Reply
14
Related
48hills.org

A tough-on-crime DA doesn’t translate to lower crime rates

Crime in San Francisco under progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his predecessor has been lower across the board than in Sacramento, where the old-school DA touts her “tough-on-crime” credential, a new study shows. The study by the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice shows that violent crimes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
CBS Sacramento

C.K. McClatchy High School Students Walk Out Of School To Protest Gun Violence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, students at C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento walked out of school to demand an end to gun violence. City councilwoman Katie Valenzuela spoke to students at the protest, saying that it’s inspiring to see students walk out in solidarity with the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting. She went on to say that it is unacceptable that the action was even necessary. The walkout was just one of the many similar demonstrations across the country.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former West Sacramento Man Convicted Of 28 Acts Of Child Molestation

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday, a former resident of West Sacramento was convicted by a Yolo County jury of 28 acts of child molestation that occurred over a seven-year period, said the Yolo County District Attorney. The 75-year-old perpetrator, David John Sidhu, was accused of molesting a family member beginning when the victim was age five and continuing the molestation until the victim was age twelve. The jury found that each additional offense was completed by the use of duress and that each offense involved substantial sexual contact. However, these molestations were not reported to law enforcement until fifteen years after they occurred. After...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

California high school teacher released on $50,000 bond after contacting student with intent to commit felony

A California high school teacher has been released on $50,000 bond after being charged with contacting a student with intent to commit a crime. Authorities arrested LRod Jara, 49, on Thursday. The Redlands East Valley High School teacher has been on leave since April 2022, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opened its investigation into the teacher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Youth Leadership#Attorneys#Race Card#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#West Campus High School#Visions In Education
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified Reinforces Indoor Masking Mandate As COVID Cases Rise

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Unified said masks will again be required indoors at all of its schools beginning Monday due to higher rates of community spread of COVID-19. The district said it is unclear how long this mandate will be in effect, though, there are only two weeks left in the school year. Students are strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors at school on Friday, though, it’s not mandatory as the district said Monday’s date gives families and students time to prepare for the change. The district said it will provide free masks for anyone who needs them. Additionally, the district said it has three testing centers open every weekday at the Serna Center, Albert Einstein Middle School and the Meadowview area for all students, families and staff. The district said the decision came due to current COVID-19 case rates — 283.49 per 100,000 people — being “eight times higher” than when the indoor masking mandate was lifted for the district in mid-April — 36.92.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
FOX40

75-year-old man convicted for 28 acts of child molestation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former West Sacramento man is facing a possible sentence of 224 years in state prison for molesting a family member over the course of a seven-year period, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.   David John Sidhu, 75, molested a family member from the age of five to the […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

NAACP says firing of Sacramento’s fire chief was no mistake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former Fire Chief Gary Loesch was fired last week, and Wednesday, a new lawsuit shows claims of discrimination, racism, and retaliation. But the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) believes his firing was no mistake. Loesch told FOX40 that he was initially blindsided by the firing. He has […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Hate crime charge for California woman in Starbucks attack

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Bay Area prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old woman with a hate crime after she hurled racist epithets at a Starbucks manager and struck a customer several times. The woman was arraigned in Santa Clara County Thursday and faces jail time if convicted...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police, FBI investigate threat to high school in Petaluma

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma said Wednesday that they are working with the FBI to investigate a threat of violence at a local high school next week, when the school's last day of classes and graduation ceremonies are planned.Information about a threat to Casa Grande High School on June 10 was received Wednesday, police said, but details about the threat were not released.June 10 is scheduled as the last day classes for the 2021-22 school year and the date for commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022 at the school, located at 333 Casa Grande Drive.Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew...
CBS Sacramento

Lawmakers Consider Extending Last Call To 4 AM In Cities Across California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People line up outside the bars in Midtown on Friday nights. No matter where you are in California the party stops at last call around 2 a.m., but some say that’s too early. “We’re back now because this bill matters, nightlife matters and we wanted to get this done,” said Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). Senator Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney want to test the waters on a later last call. They’re introducing legislation to allow – but not require – seven pilot cities to extend last call to 4 a.m. “This is what I do, this what I love. If...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
18K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy