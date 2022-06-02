EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX slip as markets fret over inflation, hawkish cenbanks
* Rupiah bucks regional weakness to rise 0.5% * South Korean markets underperform * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan down 1% By Savyata Mishra June 2 (Reuters) - Asian currencies continued to slide on Thursday as lingering concerns over elevated inflation risked a more hawkish turn by global central banks and piled pressure on emerging market assets, with the South Korean won leading losses. The won dropped as much as 1.3%, its sharpest intra-day loss since May 12. Hawkish bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes rose as investors shrugged off the latest economic data and continued to fret over inflation and the threat of recession. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace of monetary policy tightening on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Euro zone inflation data and European Central Bank officials' remarks cemented concerns that the ECB might accelerate its monetary tightening path. "Stagflation-type risks for EM (emerging markets) Asia are magnified not despite, but precisely because of, an aggressively hawkish U.S. Fed," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics & strategy at Mizuho Bank. The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht slipped for the third day in row, down 0.2%, as the greenback held firm, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields in the Asian trading session. Taiwan's dollar fell 0.4%, Singapore's dollar was down 0.2% while the Indian rupee dipped 0.1%. In contrast, Indonesia's rupiah rose 0.6%, its highest level since April 28, as the currency played catch up after returning from a holiday. Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday, after the Malaysian Palm Oil Council lowered its production outlook for the world's second largest producer, with export restrictions in top producer Indonesia further squeezing global supplies. Asian equities fell, tracking overnight Wall Street weakness. South Korean shares led with a 1% drop. A private-sector survey showed that the country's factory activity growth slowed in May amid supply-chain disruptions due to China's COVID-19 lockdown measures. Shares in Singapore fell 0.5%, Philippines lost 0.7% and Thailand's main index was down 0.3%. Jakarta equities rose in early trade, but pared gains to fall 0.1%, giving in to the broader market weakness. Indonesia saw a nearly 500% surge in foreign visitor arrivals in April as travel continued to bounce back after the easing of COVID-19 curbs, data by Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday. Markets will look to more U.S. employment data due later Thursday and to Friday's U.S. payroll data. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 61 bps to 2.6% ** On South Korean benchmark KOSPI: technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.19% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.39%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.01% ** India's RBI will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0529 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.05 -11.5 <.N2 -0.08 -4.71 0 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.24 -5.18 <.SS 0.16 -12.4 S> EC> 4 India -0.11 -4.22 <.NS 0.18 -4.62 EI> Indones +0.52 -1.76 <.JK -0.10 8.52 ia SE> Malaysi -0.23 -5.17 <.KL -0.32 -1.22 a SE> Philipp -0.04 -2.86 <.PS -0.80 -6.51 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -1.22 -5.09 <.KS -1.16 -10.8 C> 11> 5 Singapo -0.20 -2.03 <.ST -0.37 3.47 re I> Taiwan -0.40 -5.78 <.TW -0.56 -8.98 II> Thailan -0.16 -2.95 <.SE -0.31 -0.16 d TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
Comments / 0