McGinley on Dustin Johnson's decision to perform on LIV: It's a big leap for him

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 3 days ago
Dustin Johnson is one of the biggest names to be found on the LIV Golf International series. Expectations are high from him, so McGinley, also the board of the DP World Tour, commented on Johnson and his decision:. "We'll have to see how it plays out. At this stage...

