ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Turn Your Backyard Into a Spa-like Oasis With This Popular Outdoor Shower From Amazon

By Rebecca Carhart
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you plan on enjoying the long sunny days ahead from the comfort of home, you may want to give your outdoor space a refresh. One simple way to give your backyard a resort-worthy feel is by adding an outdoor shower. Most beach houses already have these spa-like accessories to help...

www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While fashion rules aren't as strict as they used to be, most people still abide by the tradition of waiting to wear white until Memorial Day. If you're in the market for white dresses, in particular, to wear this summer, whether you're looking for something casual for the beach or a dressier option for dinners and nights out, we have you covered. Consult our guide to some of the best dresses on Amazon that you can add to your cart right now in order to have them in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The list includes mini, midi, and maxi dresses, as well as lace and crochet options, a variety of necklines and sleeve lengths, and more.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

Travelers Are Replacing Their Summer Shorts With This Lightweight $23 Amazon Jumpsuit

Comfortable attire always makes for the best travel outfit. But when you're pressed for luggage space, it can be hard to put something together that's comfortable enough for travel and yet versatile enough to wear throughout your trip (you don't want to sport airplane sweatpants in every single vacation photo). Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a perfect solution in the popular Yesno Overalls.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Travelers Love These Comfortable, Durable Water Shoes for Summertime Adventures — and They're on Sale Now

If you'll be headed to the beach, lake, or practically any body of water this summer, a good pair of waterproof shoes will take you far. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable and well-fitting while providing plenty of traction as you traverse rocks, paddleboard, kayak, and more. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a water shoe that is quick-drying and protective, and some colors and sizes are even on sale right now for as little as $24. For that price, you might even want to buy a pair for the whole family before your next trip.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Travel Products#Water Pressure
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say These Sleek $30 Sandals Are a Must for Vacation

When you're traveling during the warmer months, a good pair of sandals is essential. Footwear that's comfortable and easy to walk in all day is hard enough to find as it is, let alone options that are stylish and versatile enough to be worn day or night. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair of Skechers sandals that are ultra-cushioned and easy on the feet, as well suitable for both casual and dressy occasions thanks to some embellished details. And right now, the sandals are on sale for as little as $30, so there's no better time to add them to your summer wardrobe.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Travel + Leisure

Uber Is Now Available in European Island Destinations Like Santorini — Just in Time for Summer Travel

Heading on a gorgeous European island vacation this summer? Transportation at your destination just got easier. Uber just announced that UberX, Uber Black, and Uber Comfort services are launching across the Mediterranean and Balearic islands, including hot spots Santorini, Sicily, and Malta, with services in additional Greek and Spanish islands rolling out soon.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This Beautifully Restored 110-Foot Yacht From the ’50s Blends Classic Style and Modern Power

Click here to read the full article. The only thing better than a gorgeous antique yacht from the ‘50s is one that’s been meticulously restored. Enter Abeking & Rasmussen’s Sans Souci. The timeless 110-footer, which Edmiston has just listed for $5.6 million (€5.2 million), underwent a multimillion-dollar refit in the late 2000s and is presented in immaculate condition. The vessel was designed by German naval architect Geerd N. Hendel and launched by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1955 under the name Verdesein. Showcasing the finest German engineering, the vessel was strong and light from the get-go, with double-planked teak on oak frames. In 2009,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel + Leisure

I've Tried Hundreds of Hair Products for Frizz, but Nothing Works as Well as This $15 Drugstore Oil

Frizz-free hair is always the goal, whether I'm at home or traveling. And no matter how many hydrating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and smoothing leave-in products I use, there never seems to be any sleek, shiny strands looking back at me in the mirror. I used to think that my frizzy, unmanageable hair was just the price I'd have to pay for living in humid New York City. But much to my surprise, my stubborn flyaways and dryness only got worse when I moved to arid Los Angeles.
HAIR CARE
Travel + Leisure

This Small Town in the Ozarks Was Voted the Best Destination for RVers — Here's Why

RV vacations are on the rise. Last year, RV owners set a new record by purchasing 600,240 vehicles — a 39% increase from 2020 and a 19% increase from the previous record, set in 2017. Over the past 20 years, the industry has reported a 62% increase in RV ownership, particularly amongst younger adult travelers, according to StorageCafe. So the obvious first question for all these new RVers is, where are you heading?
BRANSON, MO
Travel + Leisure

This Laid-back Beach Town in Costa Rica Has Beautiful Beaches, World-class Surfing, and Stunning Sunsets

Santa Teresa, a laid-back beach town on Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula, has been on my list of places to visit for quite a while. I've long felt drawn to its palm-fringed beaches, surf culture, and pura vida spirit. So, when COVID-19 restrictions began to lift as my son's first birthday loomed on the horizon, it felt like it was meant to be. To me, travel is the greatest gift. Instead of a birthday party, I thought it would be a good idea to take my son, Miles, to Santa Teresa for an entire month — and with the stars seemingly aligned, we did just that.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

The Best Travel Wine Bags for Any Occasion

Whether you're a wine connoisseur or just a casual sipper, being prepared to take your favorite bottles on the go pays off. What kind of bag you need will be up to the occasion — and the wine. Weekend wine trips usually call for higher capacity bags, but if you're just grabbing a bottle or two out of the fridge or from the store to take to a party, you'll probably want something stylish and insulated to keep things cool. Flying with wine? Preventing bottle breakage in the cargo is your number one priority.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

These Stretchy Pants Have a Hidden Feature That Makes Them So Versatile for Travel — and They're on Sale

When you're traveling, whether it's for work or pleasure, it can be hard to maintain a polished look while staying comfortable, especially when it comes to pants. Wearing jeans or dress pants on an airplane, for example, aren't always the most comfortable option (and also, wrinkles), but if you're headed straight from the airport to a meeting or a dinner out, it might be your only choice.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

These Stylish 2-in-1 Backpacks Magically Convert Into Tote Bags — and They're All Under $50

Any traveler will tell you that there's nothing better than a multipurpose product.. Not only will they help make traveling easier, but they'll also save you space in your suitcase. One of our favorite multifunctional travel essentials has to be convertible backpacks. These handy 2-in-1 bags easily transform into stylish totes — allowing you to style the bag in different ways depending on the occasion.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

I Shop for a Living, and This Is the Best Travel Backpack I've Ever Owned

As someone who loves to travel with as little stuff as possible, I'm always on the hunt for items that have more than one function. So when eBags reached out to me to tell me about their latest launch, the CTS Convertible Backpack, I knew I had to give it a try. While it may look like a regular bookbag at first glance, the innovative carryall is actually three bags in one.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Just Opened Its Largest U.S. Lounge — With Stunning NYC Skyline Views, Spa-like Showers, and On-site Baristas

United Airlines has opened a nearly 30,000-square-foot lounge, its largest in the United States, featuring amazing views, spa-like shower suites, and a barista-served coffee bar. The new club, which is located in Terminal C3 at Newark Liberty International Airport, features more than 480 seats and was designed with locally-sourced art...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel + Leisure

14 Under-$300 Dresses That T+L Editors Love for Summer Travel

Now that summer is right around the corner, it's time to break out your favorite warm weather-ready clothing, including tank tops, shorts, bathing suits, and, of course, dresses. We asked our editors here at Travel + Leisure about their favorite picks for the season, and they didn't disappoint. The best part? Every dress on this list is under $300, and prices start at $69, so you don't have to break the bank to add a dose of summer style to your wardrobe.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

This Hotel Suite in Italy Has the Most Beautiful View of Florence's Duomo — See the Photos

Santa Maria del Fiore (more commonly referred to as the Duomo) is, without question, the most iconic and photographed landmark in Florence. While most visitors join the hordes of snap-happy tourists attempting to get a great shot in front of the famous Filippo Brunelleschi-engineered Renaissance cupola, there is another, more private way to soak in all the splendor — and it even offers a better vantage point.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy