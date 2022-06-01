Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Strengthens Its Roster With Four New Member Hotels, Offering Travelers Curated Experiences in Kansas City, Naples, Alexandria, and Park City

Newpark Resort, Park City, Utah (Photo: Business Wire)

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) today announced The Fontaine in Kansas City, Missouri, Inn on Fifth in Naples, Florida, Lorien Hotel & Spa in Alexandria, Virginia, and Newpark Resort in Park City, Utah as the newest members of its growing collection. With offerings such as luxurious spa treatments, progressive cuisine options, and access to year-round activities with nature as a spectacular backdrop, these hotels directly speak to the caliber of experiences that await travelers who stay at a Curator member property.

“We’ve welcomed nine new members to our collection since the year started, bringing our roster to 91 indie hotels,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “We are incredibly excited to work with our new hotel owners and operators to implement the broad array of Curator benefits and services at each property. As we look ahead, we plan to continue adding value enhancement offerings for our members so they can focus on providing unique and memorable experiences to their guests.”

Curator offers innovative solutions to its members, allowing them to cater to travelers seeking lodging options with much more than the basic amenities. Solutions include contracts with systems providers, technology platforms, and services that generate cost savings and other benefits for members, allowing them to exceed guest expectations.

“Once we learned about Curator’s resources and how all of their programs and contracts help independent hotels thrive, becoming a member was a no-brainer for us,” said Chris Eggleton, Owner of Newpark Resort. “We have already gained access to a multitude of resources and tools that allow us to be much more efficient and profitable. Without Curator, we wouldn’t have known about these tools or had access to them. Curator has generated significant cost savings for our hotel while freeing up our staff to focus on meeting the needs of our guests.”

The newest members of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection include:

The Fontaine (Kansas City, Missouri) – Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, The Fontaine offers true luxury paired with sophistication and is located at the heart of Kansas City. Guests can dine with friends or solo at The Bar|Lounge, host a wedding or corporate event at the hotel’s 11,000 square-foot meeting space, and rest in suites featuring modern design and classical touches that give the feeling of home.

Lorien Hotel & Spa (Alexandria, Virginia) – Recently named the best hotel in Alexandria by U.S. News & World Report and the winner of Northern Virginia Magazine’s 2019 Best Spa award, Lorien Hotel & Spa encourages guests to prioritize self during their stay through a variety of options. From urban-retreat-styled suites and newly-renovated meeting spaces to French-inspired cuisine and relaxing spa sessions – guests have it all right at their fingertips. Davidson Hospitality Group manages The Lorien.

Newpark Resort (Park City, Utah) – Located right at the edge of the 1,200-acre Swaner Nature Preserve and at the heart of Utah’s first LEED-certified resort community lies Newpark Resort. The resort offers guests a unique blend of contemporary luxury with access to year-round activities and events, including skiing, rock climbing, extreme zip lining, ATV tours, the notorious Sundance Film Festival and the Deer Valley Music Festival.

Inn on Fifth (Naples, Florida) – Conveniently located on Fifth Avenue South in the heart of downtown Naples, Inn on Fifth encourages travelers to rest and recharge through tailored spa treatments, a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring BodyCraft and Technogym equipment, and fine dining at Truluck’s and Ocean Prime. Guests seeking unique experiences also have several local options, including a visit to the Botanical Gardens or the Naples Zoo, bike riding through The Greenway while taking in picturesque views, or a boating excursion at Naples Bay. Inn on Fifth is managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

