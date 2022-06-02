ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Putin’s troops now occupy 20% of country

By Arpan Rai,Rory Sullivan and Matt Mathers
 3 days ago

Russia is currently occupying about 20 per cent of Ukraine ’s territory, Volodymyr Zelensky told Luxembourg’s parliament in a video address on Thursday.

“We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression,” the Ukrainian president said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

Yesterday Mr Zelensky said Russia had forcibly abducted 200,000 Ukrainian children since the start of the war, including some from orphanages and those separated from their families.

“During the 98 days of the Russian invasion , 689 children were injured as a result of the occupiers’ attacks. And these are only those we know about. We do not yet have all the information from the territory that is currently occupied,” Mr Zelensky said last night in comments marking International Children’s Day.

“The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return,” he said.

