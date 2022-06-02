‘Little Free Library’ coming to Trotwood; Grand Opening to benefit Ukrainian Refugees

Books stock image

TROTWOOD — A “Little Free Library” is opening up in Trotwood.

Little Free Libraries are located around the world and consist of small front yard book exchanges.

The Trotwood Church of Brethren, located on East Main Street, will host a Grand Opening Celebration of the library on June 12 from 4-6 p.m.

The celebration is open to the public and will include a hot dog roast and family-friendly activities.

“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to the whole community,” Library Steward Peggy Reiff Miller said in a release. “With its ‘Take a book – Share a book’ theme, our hope is that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection, and a lot of love of reading to our community.”

There will also be a fundraiser for books for Ukrainian Refugee children and orphans.

