Opening Day for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival (Fri., 6/3/22)

1) The Doors were a band of mythic proportions, led by Jim Morrison, who was equal parts poetic rocker and rebel. Unfortunately, Morrison flew too high and too close to the sun. He died in 1971 like many deceased rockers of that time at the age of 27. Most passed from drug or alcohol abuse. With Morrison dying so young, it left the other members of The Doors in a quandary. They continued on for a while with every member contributing vocals until breaking up in 1973. There would be offshoots and reunions throughout the years. Keyboardist Ray Manzarek died in 2013. The Doors’ guitarist, Robby Krieger, is on tour now. He wrote or co-wrote many top Doors’ songs including “Light My Fire,” “Love Me Two Times,” and “Touch Me.” He plays many Doors’ songs in his concerts. Krieger is a highly talented guitar player (no. 76 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Guitarists) and like the other Doors’ members is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. 8 p.m. Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, 210 Racetrack Rd., Washington. (R.H.)

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO