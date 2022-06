SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans. "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," he tweeted.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 18 DAYS AGO