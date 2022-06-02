Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White

June 2 (UPI) -- The office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the state will pay a $5,000 reward to a person who helped law enforcement capture escaped inmate Casey Cole White.

Ivey's office said in a statement that the Republican governor has directed the Finance Department to issue the reward to the person who asked not to be identified.

"Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs," Ivey said. "I look forward to justice being service.

Casey White, 38, a capital murder suspect being held at the Lauderdale County Jail, escaped the facility April 29 with Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White, sparking a near two-week manhunt for the pair, who are not related despite sharing the same last name.

On May 9, police apprehended the fugitives in Indiana following a car case during which Vicky White, the driver of the fleeing vehicle, shot herself.

The former jail employee was transported to a local hospital were she was pronounced dead.

Amid the manhunt for the two, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $10,000 reward for information on the missing inmate and $5,000 for the missing corrections office with Ivey offering a $5,000 reward for tips that would lead to either of their arrest.

Ivey said she authorized the reward Wednesday at the request of Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.