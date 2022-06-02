ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Hogs' Pitching Needs Adjusting in Regionals

By Mason Choate
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBg2b_0fxs3Am100

Dave Van Horn has big decision in choosing starting line-up for Stillwater

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Though the bats have been inconsistent all season, it's the Arkansas starting pitching that presents the biggest question heading into the Stillwater Regional this weekend.

Weak outings from the starting rotation has landed the Hogs in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Razorback starters have surrendered 4.25 earned runs per nine innings during that stretch — three of which came against Alabama, which averaged five runs per game in conference play prior to facing the Hogs.

The stats suggest Hogs coach Dave Van Horn cannot afford to stick with the normal rotation and hope things iron out.

He went that route in a double-elimination situation at the SEC Tournament and it resulted in starters surrendering eight earned runs in an 0-2 performance in Hoover.

The Razorbacks could play up to five games over four days in Stillwater, so the idea of having three starters should be thrown out the window.

Van Horn said Monday that he hasn't determined the Game 1 starter for Friday's noon start against Grand Canyon.

“We haven’t talked about it yet,” Van Horn said. “But we’ll definitely go with who we think is the best matchup to get Grand Canyon out. We need to look at some video on them and research their offense.”

If history repeats itself, senior righty Connor Noland will get the start against the Antelopes. The once reliable Noland has surrendered five runs and failed to make it past five innings in each of his last three starts. Prior to the past three games, Noland gave up more than three earned runs just once in 12 starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vt83_0fxs3Am100

Arkansas pitcher Conner Noland works the count against Ole Miss. Despite pitching six scoreless inning, Noland gave up four runs across eight innings in the 4-2 loss.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Grand Canyon thrives on hitting fastballs and Arkansas brings a stable of pitchers with nasty off-speed pitches ready to go.

Noland is known for his dirty curveball and ringing up batters at a high rate, but he has struggled to locate his fastball recently, let alone his curveball.

This inconsistency creates the possibility that right-hander Will McEntire gets the nod to start against GCU. McEntire started the opener against Alabama in the final series of the regular season and against the Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament opener.

Over those two games he pitched 6⅓ innings, gave up five earned runs and struck out eight batters.

McEntire works mainly with off-speed pitches and a fastball that ranges from the high 80s to low 90s. Though he has not put together a quality start since April 26 against UCA, McEntire can set the Arkansas bullpen up nicely with three or four innings of low-scoring ball. The key to this strategy is for the Hogs to get out to a hot start offensively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0hfR_0fxs3Am100

Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire pitches three scoreless innings against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks won the series finale 6-0 in seven innings for a sweep.

Michael Morrison / USA TODAY Sports

“It seems like we’ve struggled a little bit getting off to a good start,” Van Horn said. “We’ve been behind a lot, trying to fight back. And we did a few times down the stretch, but more times than not we didn’t catch them obviously.”

The regular season is irrelevant now. Mississippi State's run proved that perfectly last season.

The win or go home for good nature of tournament baseball does strange things to teams, and Van Horn knows better than anyone how to win in June.

Arkansas is guaranteed to play two games in Stillwater, so it has to start a second pitcher. Win or lose Friday, the Hogs will likely go pitcher-by-committee moving forward.

Freshman lefty Hagen Smith has teamed with righty Jaxon Wiggins to fill the Saturday and Sunday slots throughout the season, but the pair may find themselves a much-needed addition to the bullpen in Stillwater.

Tough relievers Evan Taylor and freshman phenom Brady Tygart present more reliable options to start high-leverage games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lw9dS_0fxs3Am100

Brady Tygart tries to hold off Ole Miss in the final two innings with a 3-3 tie. Tygart held the Rebels scoreless in the final inning, making it possible for the Razorbacks to get the win with three runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Arkansas Communications

“I think more than anything, we need to change our [mindset],” Van Horn said. “It’s a new season and anything can happen.”

The Hogs will face off against Grand Canyon at noon CST on the SEC Network and Fubo. Oklahoma State and Missouri State square off at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN+.

The losers will meet at noon Saturday in an elimination game before the winners play at 6 p.m.

HOGS FEED

HOW DID FORMER HOG EVAN LEE DO IN MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT?

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN SABAN, FISHER CROSSED PATHS AT SEC MEETINGS?

HOGS ONLY LAND TWO PLAYERS ON NFL DRAFT 2023 BIG BOARD

RAZORBACKS' PRIMARY GOAL FOR SEASON STILL POSSIBLE, BUT WILL HAVE TO BE ON ROAD TO DO IT

HOGS LAND IN STILL WATER REGIONAL FOR NCAA TOURNAMENT

LONGHORNS KNOCK RAZORBACKS DOWN ONCE AGAIN

HOGS' HANNAH GAMMILL LOSE BATTLE IN AT-BAT MAY WIN THE WAR

SI TOP 25 MAKES HOGS UNDERDOGS IN SEASON OPENER

ARKANSAS 'NOT SPECIAL' ENOUGH TO GET WIN IN SEC TOURNEY

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Alabama State
Stillwater, OK
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Stillwater, OK
KTLO

Oklahoma man faces charges in connection with Arkansas I-40 deaths

Ivan Santos surrendered to Oklahoma authorities Friday based on an Arkansas criminal arrest warrant filed in connection with a deadly highway crash in Arkansas last month. Twenty-nine-year-old Santos, of Norman, Okla. is charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, four counts of attempted negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, battery (second degree) and driving while intoxicated.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
kolomkobir.com

An electric plane just flew from New York to Arkansas

On the morning of Monday, May 23, an electric plane took off from Plattsburgh International Airport in eastern New York, near Lake Champlain and on the border with Vermont. From there it rushed west and south. It landed and took off again two more times in New York, then flew to Akron, Ohio the next day. After seven stops in total, it finally landed on Monday, May 30, in Bentonville, Arkansas, completing the 1,403-mile start and stop journey.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Nfl Draft#Antelopes
KYTV

Pursuit beginning in Harrison, Ark. ends in arrests in Springfield; suspect likely escapee from Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two people after a police chase across the Arkansas and Missouri state lines. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin were arrested after that chase. Both of them had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole believes one of the two is an escapee from Virginia wanted on murder charges.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Glass Investments pays $6.7M for Walgreens in Rogers

A 2.03-acre commercial development in Rogers sold recently for $6.7 million. Glass Investments LLC, registered to Dayna Martz, bought the 14,729-square-foot building at 4206 W. New Hope Road. RBS Investments LLC, led by Bob Schilli, was the seller. Waco Title Co. of Springdale was the title agent. California-based Deerfield Partners...
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
talkbusiness.net

In 3 deals worth $16.3M, Crafton Tull stakes ownership in office buildings

A Northwest Arkansas investment group that includes Rogers-based design and engineering firm Crafton Tull has acquired three office buildings for a combined $16.3 million. Crafton Tull previously leased all or a portion of the buildings. They are:. 1000 Ledgelawn Drive in Conway; 13,500 square feet for $3.4 million;. 300 Pointe...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Active COVID cases on the rise across Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — COVID-19 is once again making its presence known in the Natural State. In its most recent data, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that Arkansas has surpassed 4,100 active cases. Pulaski County leads the state with over 900 active cases, Washington County is second with...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

North Arkansas schools leaders addressing school safety regardless of legislative action

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison Schools Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt says student safety will be the primary concern over the summer months. On Thursday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a pen and pad session, recommending the state use part of its estimated $1.4 billion surplus to increase school safety. He said the issue itself could be discussed in a special legislative session. The session could also highlight possible tax relief for Arkansans as prices jump.
HARRISON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Plant-based foods chef planning for expansion

The wins are building for Alicia Watson, chef and owner of Little Rock-based culinary wellness company Vito and Vera. She said her most recent win on Food Network TV show “Big Restaurant Bet” won’t change her plans to invest winnings to expand her plant-based prepared meals business across the state, including Northwest Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

Nofire’s McGirt statements called ‘clearly treasonous’

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
OKLAHOMA STATE
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
3K+
Followers
961
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy