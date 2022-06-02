Hogs' Pitching Needs Adjusting in Regionals

Dave Van Horn has big decision in choosing starting line-up for Stillwater

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Though the bats have been inconsistent all season, it's the Arkansas starting pitching that presents the biggest question heading into the Stillwater Regional this weekend.

Weak outings from the starting rotation has landed the Hogs in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Razorback starters have surrendered 4.25 earned runs per nine innings during that stretch — three of which came against Alabama, which averaged five runs per game in conference play prior to facing the Hogs.

The stats suggest Hogs coach Dave Van Horn cannot afford to stick with the normal rotation and hope things iron out.

He went that route in a double-elimination situation at the SEC Tournament and it resulted in starters surrendering eight earned runs in an 0-2 performance in Hoover.

The Razorbacks could play up to five games over four days in Stillwater, so the idea of having three starters should be thrown out the window.

Van Horn said Monday that he hasn't determined the Game 1 starter for Friday's noon start against Grand Canyon.

“We haven’t talked about it yet,” Van Horn said. “But we’ll definitely go with who we think is the best matchup to get Grand Canyon out. We need to look at some video on them and research their offense.”

If history repeats itself, senior righty Connor Noland will get the start against the Antelopes. The once reliable Noland has surrendered five runs and failed to make it past five innings in each of his last three starts. Prior to the past three games, Noland gave up more than three earned runs just once in 12 starts.

Arkansas pitcher Conner Noland works the count against Ole Miss. Despite pitching six scoreless inning, Noland gave up four runs across eight innings in the 4-2 loss. Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Grand Canyon thrives on hitting fastballs and Arkansas brings a stable of pitchers with nasty off-speed pitches ready to go.

Noland is known for his dirty curveball and ringing up batters at a high rate, but he has struggled to locate his fastball recently, let alone his curveball.

This inconsistency creates the possibility that right-hander Will McEntire gets the nod to start against GCU. McEntire started the opener against Alabama in the final series of the regular season and against the Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament opener.

Over those two games he pitched 6⅓ innings, gave up five earned runs and struck out eight batters.

McEntire works mainly with off-speed pitches and a fastball that ranges from the high 80s to low 90s. Though he has not put together a quality start since April 26 against UCA, McEntire can set the Arkansas bullpen up nicely with three or four innings of low-scoring ball. The key to this strategy is for the Hogs to get out to a hot start offensively.

Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire pitches three scoreless innings against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks won the series finale 6-0 in seven innings for a sweep. Michael Morrison / USA TODAY Sports

“It seems like we’ve struggled a little bit getting off to a good start,” Van Horn said. “We’ve been behind a lot, trying to fight back. And we did a few times down the stretch, but more times than not we didn’t catch them obviously.”

The regular season is irrelevant now. Mississippi State's run proved that perfectly last season.

The win or go home for good nature of tournament baseball does strange things to teams, and Van Horn knows better than anyone how to win in June.

Arkansas is guaranteed to play two games in Stillwater, so it has to start a second pitcher. Win or lose Friday, the Hogs will likely go pitcher-by-committee moving forward.

Freshman lefty Hagen Smith has teamed with righty Jaxon Wiggins to fill the Saturday and Sunday slots throughout the season, but the pair may find themselves a much-needed addition to the bullpen in Stillwater.

Tough relievers Evan Taylor and freshman phenom Brady Tygart present more reliable options to start high-leverage games.

Brady Tygart tries to hold off Ole Miss in the final two innings with a 3-3 tie. Tygart held the Rebels scoreless in the final inning, making it possible for the Razorbacks to get the win with three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Arkansas Communications

“I think more than anything, we need to change our [mindset],” Van Horn said. “It’s a new season and anything can happen.”

The Hogs will face off against Grand Canyon at noon CST on the SEC Network and Fubo. Oklahoma State and Missouri State square off at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN+.

The losers will meet at noon Saturday in an elimination game before the winners play at 6 p.m.

