Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking across America may seem like a daunting task, but Jake Sansing is currently doing just that for the fifth time. “I decided to walk across America to promote my book, and now I’m using the money raised from my book sales to get some land and I’m going to start a campground which will be set up to help veterans with PTSD,” Sansing explained.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO