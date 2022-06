RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – There have been five RVs and six additional cars in a Rancho Peñasquitos Park & Ride parking lot, with people clearly living out of them. With the complexities of the homeless crisis, the Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and a number of businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns from residents of the area.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO