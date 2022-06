If you plan on going out this weekend, you will want to bring the rain gear as well as an umbrella due to steady showers expected throughout the weekend. Saturday will be the rainiest day of all of them with more showers possible on Sunday. A hoodie should do the trick due to temperatures still being in the low-60s for highs, but dipping into low-50s early in the day for church or for the Rochester Farmer's Market.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO