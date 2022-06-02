ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allegheny overcomes adversity throughout season, wins program's fifth WPIAL title

By Parth Upadhyaya, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — They had to wait longer than usual for this one. First, 30 minutes after the fifth inning. And then, 35 minutes after the seventh.

It’s as if the eight years since the West Allegheny High School baseball team won its last WPIAL title in 2014 weren’t enough. The No. 3-seed Indians (19-4) were forced to delay their celebration for an even greater amount of time after two weather delays extended the duration of their 5-4 victory over the No. 1-seed Peters Township Indians (21-2) after eight innings in Wednesday night’s WPIAL Class 5A championship.

“Adrenaline just rushed through my body,” said senior outfielder Anthony Raineri, describing his game-winning RBI in the top of the eighth inning under the stadium lights of Washington’s Wild Things Park. “I was so excited, hyped up. One of the best feelings I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Raineri’s single that drove home sophomore shortstop Brady Miller to give West Allegheny a one-run advantage came just minutes after play resumed following the second lightning delay of the contest. It seemed as if any time the Indians had found some sort of momentum, the game was halted. But that’s just been the theme of their season — nothing about it has been easy.

Before the season even began, West Allegheny had lost senior shortstop and pitcher Gavin Miller, senior outfielder Devan Zirwas and junior outfielder Nick Longo.

The team didn’t have talent that was head and shoulders above others in the WPIAL after that, but head coach Bryan Cornell can’t help but brag that his current players collectively demonstrated more mental toughness than any group he’s coached in his 19 years at the helm.

“We haven’t had a team that’s been this gritty,” said Cornell, who won his fourth WPIAL title as a head coach and the program’s fifth overall.

That was on display all season, in ways big and small. From players rallying around senior outfielder Parker Brown as he battled T-cell lymphoma/leukemia to Gavin Miller overcoming a series of injuries to be able to play in a handful of games in recent weeks. And it was evident yet again on Wednesday.

Miller — an Auburn commit who suffered a torn right labrum during the Indians’ football season and a fractured left wrist in April — said he lived out a “childhood dream” by helping his school capture a WPIAL crown.

It was Miller who put the first run on the board for West Allegheny, drilling a triple to drive home senior second baseman Joseph Pustover in the top of the first. Though that first run ignited the Indians’ offense to make it a 4-1 contest after the second inning, Peters Township made it clear that the game was far from over.

By the bottom of the fourth, West Allegheny decided to pull starting senior pitcher Anthony Pass after Peters Township scored two runs in the top of the inning to cut into its deficit.

“It was tough,” Pass said. “... Some things weren’t working for me.”

After senior Nathan Nolan replaced Pass on the mound and pitched two of his five total innings came the first weather delay. A little more than an hour after the resumption of the game came the second.

The Indians took shelter in Wild Things Park’s away team dugout for more than half an hour with the contest tied at four runs apiece and set to head into extra innings.

Some spoke about the game during the halt; others were quiet as they checked for weather updates on their phones. Mentally, they were all prepared to pick up where they’d left off.

“We just focused in the dugout as a team, just talking about the game, having fun, staying relaxed,” said Brady Miller, who scored the final run of the night off of Raineri’s eighth-inning RBI. “Once the game started, we were already ready.”

And shortly after his teammates took care of business on offense, Pass did so on defense.

Peters Township’s Jack Kail bounced a ball toward center field, but Pustover fielded the grounder at second base and tossed to Pass at first base for the final out. Pass said his legs shook even before the ball was hit. Still, he collected himself to finish the play.

All in all, the hills they had to get over against Peters Township were simply microcosms of the mountain they had to climb this season in order to hoist a WPIAL championship trophy.

Just as they’d done all spring, they reached the peak yet again on Wednesday night.

“It was a matter of putting the pieces of the puzzle together and getting back here,” Pass said, “and it feels better than ever.”

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya_ .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: West Allegheny overcomes adversity throughout season, wins program's fifth WPIAL title

