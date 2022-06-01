ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City police sergeant alleges retaliation for association with mayor

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

A Cathedral City Police Department sergeant claimed workplace retaliation due to his decades-long association with the mayor during a city council meeting May 25.

During public comment, Sgt. Corwin De Veas said conversations Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez has shared with the city council, city manager and police chief have had negative repercussions on him. He said he's known Gutierrez for around 40 years and has "become the target of the administration's ire due to those conversations."

De Veas did not clarify what the content of those exchanges were.

"Will you quit speaking to retired and former police officers who provided you detailed knowledge of the inner workings of the police department and their justified concerns regarding that knowledge?" De Veas said to Gutierrez. "Will you quit speaking to current police officers about that concern?"

Among several alleged instances of workplace retaliation, De Veas claimed he has been kicked off the department's gang unit.

"I don't know what (Gutierrez) brought up lately, but it must have been a doozy because in the past two weeks, I've been belittled by the department, I've had my hours changed, I've had my work changed, work days changed," De Veas said.

Gutierrez told The Desert Sun on Wednesday that De Veas is an excellent police officer. He said he must refrain from making comments because it is a personnel issue and  does not want to get involved.

"The only thing that I can tell you is he is a good friend of mine and he is a definite asset to the Cathedral City Police Department," Gutierrez said. "We will continue to be friends. There are issues that need to be worked out within the department and that's all I can say."

Cathedral City Police Chief George Crum did not immediately respond to The Desert Sun's request for comment.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Cathedral City police sergeant alleges retaliation for association with mayor

