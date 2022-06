A Marvel/DC scooper has provided text screenshots to corroborate the rumour that all of Amber Heard’s scenes from Aquaman 2 will be cut. The Marvel/DC scooper who first reported that Doc Ock would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, @thecomxkid, has just provided a new development in regards to Amber Heard. A screenshot of a text message with an unknown source said there was a meeting held in which the outcome was the decision to cut all of Heard’s scenes from Aquaman 2.

