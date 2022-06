That’s the sentiment, and the theme, behind the upcoming 2022 Royal Campaign of Fantasy Fest, which will be the last to benefit AH of Monroe County.. The AH Monroe board of directors decided on Friday, May 27 to return the campaign to the Tourism Development Association (TDA), which produces Fantasy Fest, will choose a new direction for the King & Queen Campaign in 2023, states a Friday press release from the agency.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO