Mama June is a married woman! The 42-year-old We TV star, whose real name is June Shannon, tied the knot with her boyfriend Justin Stroud in March, according to a report from The Sun. While Mama June and Justin have only been together for a short time, it seems they’ve really hit it off, and must be so in love! Find out everything you need to know about Mama June’s new hubby here!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO