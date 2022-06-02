ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Family demands justice 2 years after deadly shooting at ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Jorge Gomez held a protest in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, two years after he was killed by police during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Desiree Smith is a local activist and attended the protest seeking justice for Gomez.

“He hasn’t received any justice, for two years. Nothing at all. Steve Wolfson never indicted the officers. I think it’s time that people take it to the streets and keep on applying pressure,” Smith told 8 News Now.

Gomez was shot by four Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers in 2020 after police say he raised a gun at them.

Gomez’s family says surveillance video shows he did nothing wrong.

The officers involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras at the time.

No charges were filed against the police.

Lily Sprinkle
3d ago

it wasn't protesting it was riots, and he would be alive if he stayed home. if you have 'surveillance video' that 'shows he didn't do nuffin' I highly doubt that it shows a 360 view, and it doesn't actually prove that he didn't have a gun. You think so, then hire an attorney and file a civil lawsuit.

