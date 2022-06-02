ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 of the hottest sunglasses trends

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
When it comes to eyeing up your accessories, few things are as important than a good pair of sunglasses.

From a style statement to an essential piece of holiday kit, a pair of sunnies can be a game changer for any outfit.

It’s a chance to experiment with your style, and is one of the easiest ways to express yourself through fashion.

Best of all, they can multitask as both fashionable and functional. Here’s what’s trending in the world of sunglasses…

1. Cat-eye frames

“Standout retro sunglasses that will get you noticed are all-important this year,” says Tim Harrison, director of WatchPilot (watchpilot.co.uk).

He suggests “tried and tested frame styles, such as cat-eye” are particularly popular at the moment, popping up repeatedly on the runway with modern spins.

Whether it’s a sleek feline silhouette or a showstopper with a wider frame, retro-inspired cat-eye sunglasses will see you through the summer season and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAUOp_0fxrtFna00
(Hush/PA)

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses, Oatmeal, £60, Hush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sySJc_0fxrtFna00
(Specsavers/PA)

Kylie Minogue Sunglasses in Black, £99, Specsavers

2. Coloured styles

“Colour has become a welcome addition to our wardrobes,” says Harrison – and the trend has made its way from the runways into the world of sunglasses.

He suggests using coloured frames with contrasting lenses for “style perfection”. If you don’t want to go too bold with your eyewear, choose soft pastel colours instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqtxO_0fxrtFna00
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Glam Oversized Pastel Green Acetate Sunglasses, £49.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsAMP_0fxrtFna00
(/PA)

Givenchy Unisex Nude Pink Sunglasses, £154 (was £205), WatchPilot

3. Aviators

Particularly with the release of Top Gun: Maverick – the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 movie – aviator styles are back with a vengeance.

It’s impossible not to look cool in a pair of aviators – one of the most iconic shapes, it’s versatile and suits everyone. If you want to modernise your look, kick things up a notch with rose-tinted lenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K66e3_0fxrtFna00
(Debenhams/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Gold Aviator Sunglasses, £13.50 (from £18), Debenhams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36twbo_0fxrtFna00
(Quay/PA)

Quay High Key Framed in Black/Green to Pink, £59

4. Seventies-inspired frames

The Seventies revival has spanned everything from fashion to interiors, and it shows no sign of waning.

When it comes to sunglasses, choose retro-inspired oversized shapes with slim arms – particularly on-theme when placed on top of a patterned headscarf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMCue_0fxrtFna00
(Debenhams/PA)

Accessorize ‘Sophie’ Metal Detail Square Sunglasses in Black, £15, Debenhams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAPkF_0fxrtFna00
(John Lewis & Partners/PA)

John Lewis & Partners Women’s Square Sunglasses in Black/Purple Gradient, £18

5. Statement frames

Whether it’s a luxe designer logo, chunky chain detailing or an interesting colour, use wide arms on sunglasses to really make a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369vy7_0fxrtFna00
(Quay/PA)

Quay Chain Reaction in Pink/Brown, £49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2Gr6_0fxrtFna00
(/PA)

Jimmy Choo Noemi Women’s Havana, £187.00 (was £249) WatchPilot

