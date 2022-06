Los Angeles County health officials are reporting what appears to be the first case of monkeypox identified in Los Angeles County. Although the presumptive case is still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the LACO Department of Public Health made the announcement to alert the public about the disease as […] The post First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County appeared first on The Malibu Times.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO