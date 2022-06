DUNCAN GETS A JOB ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE EPISODE OF “DUNCANVILLE” SUNDAY, JUNE 26, ON FOX. Duncan gets a job and starts contributing to the household budget, believing he’s now entitled to be the head of the family. Meanwhile, Jack wants to impress his dad and prove he has control over his household in the all-new “Moneyballs” season finale episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Sunday, June 26 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DUN-307) (TV-14 D, L, V)

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO