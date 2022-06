Over the course of a decade, Nikita Charuza has worked as an editor for various top media outlets and has tested out too many beauty products to count — so she knows a thing or two. As the founder of "headcare" brand Squigs, she fell in love with ingredients that really work and found herself becoming increasingly frustrated with ones that could potentially trigger irritation, like certain synthetic fragrances and dyes. Squigs, with its focus on haircare and skincare, takes inspiration from traditional Indian hair oiling and the DIY products that were a big part of Charuza's childhood, leading to the creation of a brand that creates effective, over-the-counter formulations that are still fun to use.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO