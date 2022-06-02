When Are Cherries In Season?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever wondered how chefs stand for 12 hours at a time without collapsing from foot pain, the answer is specially made kitchen shoes. Kitchen-specific shoes are one of the industry's best-kept secrets, like Restaurant Depot. They tend to differ from regular shoes in material, arch support, and sole. Many kitchen shoes feature a non-slip sole that allows culinary professionals to quickly zip down a greasy or wet hotline with confidence. For the home cook, shoes for the kitchen are almost as essential as a fun apron. Maybe you don't have a commercial fryer or industrial dishwasher in your home kitchen making dangerous messes, but most home cooks run into spills and spatter that can still be hazardous. And while most home cooks probably don't spend 12 hours at a time in the kitchen, that doesn't mean that taking care of your feet and being comfortable isn't majorly important.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO