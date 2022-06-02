ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pugh named All-State in team's debut

By JOHN CATE
Grace Christian’s Hayley Pugh batted .581 as a seventh-grader playing high school varsity softball this season and was chosen as an All-State player for her efforts, marking her as one of the 14 best players in the 1A ranks this season. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Grace Christian’s first season of varsity softball was played in the shadow of the Crusaders’ state championships seasons in baseball and women’s soccer. However, the Lady Crusader softball team made an impact in its first year, earning a bid to the NCISAA 1A state tournament as the sixth seed.

Grace was essentially a middle-school team in 2022, but competed against some of the top high school varsity teams in its classification. Among the 15 players on the roster were fourth seventh-graders and sixth eighth-graders, who are all eligible to compete under NCISAA rules. Even the players who were high school age were mostly young, as the Lady Crusaders fielded two seniors and no juniors.

