Month-long Pride celebration brings together community, families and LGBTQIA+ supporters of all ages. SaMo PRIDE has returned! The city-wide celebration is anchored by “Miles of Pride,” a vibrant light installation spanning the Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place. Other city landmarks, including City Hall, Santa Monica Pier, and the Main Street Santa Monica Travel and Tourism visitor’s center, will also service lighting displays as an extension of “Miles of Pride.” These installations will illuminate the sky with a rainbow of colors and serve as a backdrop for a full calendar of events that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, individuality, inclusivity and acceptance.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO