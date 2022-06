DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Otterbots jumped out to an early lead, then held on late against the Bluefield Ridge Runners, 9-6. Danville (1-0) put up 6 runs in the first three innings to put themselves into a lead they would not relinquish. Jevin Relaford went 2-5 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, including a stolen base. Bluefield (0-1) scored two runs in the top of the 9th, and had the bases loaded, but the Bots bullpen got a strikeout and pop out to end the ballgame.

