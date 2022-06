The packed Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall was electric last Wednesday night in anticipation of seeing Complexions Contemporary Ballet in the White Bird dance series. It never ceases to amaze me how dedicated Portland audiences are to dance, which is admirable, except that ticket sales never seem to equate to financial stability for dance artists. Complexions, directed by former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, performed two works: WOKE and LOVE ROCKS, both choreographed by Rhoden.

