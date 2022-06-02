Residents’ opposition tables proposed Rogers street improvements

An hour-long public hearing May 24 on proposed pavement improvements in Rogers culminated in the City Council’s tabling approval of the project as well as tabling awarding a contract to the apparent low bidder on the project.

At issue, was the plan to improve Tucker Road between Territorial Road (CSAH 116) and Park Road (County Road 202) and to Bechtold Road between Tucker Road and 109th Avenue (CSAH 117).

Tucker Road from 600 feet west of Bechtold Road and 600 feet east of Park Drive is a gravel road. Residents would be assessed between $5,000 and $10,000 for the reconstruction. The project’s estimated total cost would be $1.4 million.

The city received seven bids for the work, and city officials recommended approval of the apparent low bidder.

However, more than a dozen Rogers residents began speaking against the proposed road improvements during the open forum portion of the meeting and continued to voice their opposition as the agenda item was discussed.

Michelle Angadala said she opposed the proposed vacation of Tilton Trail and the Territorial Road intersection. “It will cause immense hardships for emergency vehicles, snowplows and delivery vehicles,” Angadala said. “This would benefit the Lennar Homes.”

Lynda Stasica agreed, saying the proposed improvement would result in “unnecessary ingress and egress problems.”

Shorty Dorweiler, a 48-year resident of his home on Tilton Trail, said, “I am vehemently opposed to any vacation of any portion of Tilton Trail. Closing the road would enrich Lennar at the expense of us residents of Rogers. The way you have addressed it is unfortunately in error.”

Gordy Reinking, a 49-year resident on Tilton Trail who said he is “definitely opposed to the proposed work.” He added, “I don’t know who thought this over. It is just not safe to do what they’re doing there. Hassan maintained it as a good road.” He said the decision is “somehow already cut and dried.”

Lance Hamey, a resident on Tucker Road, said residents haven’t been given a start or finish date for the proposed work. “Are utilities coming in?” he said. “None of it was explained.”

Another Tilton Trail resident accused the council of “just rubber-stamping it.”

Mayor Rick Ihli denied that, saying, “No, that doesn’t happen with us.” Ihli added that in the eight years he has served on the City Council he hasn’t “seen such passion. We appreciate your passion greatly,” Ihli said.

City Administrator Steve Stahmer said Hennepin County staff would review the proposal before it is approved. “The goal is usually to decrease access on county roads,” Stahmer said. “They look at safety as a prime factor.”

George Christ, a Tucker Road resident, said, “What is the reason our dirt road needs to be paved? What is the cost to keep it as it is? I’m vehemently opposed to paving that road and paying for it.”

A St. Michael resident who owns a property on Tucker Road that maintains an Arabian horse farm, said, “Do you want to stay a little country, or go all city and the money that goes with it? I vote not to pave the road. We have wonderful wildlife; we’ve got it all. I’m all for country, and I want to see it stay country.”

Cristine Nelsen, a resident of Tucker Road who said she bought her home in Hassan 26 years ago, before Hassan was annexed to Rogers, said, “We absolutely love our country road. We want to live on a dirt road. I guarantee you we have less traffic because of our gravel road. No one wants to drive on gravel except those of us who love it. We have deer, pheasant, geese, ducks and sand cranes, wildlife like crazy. We love them. That’s why we live there. We don’t want the atmosphere changed. Everything we love is going to be destroyed.”

Daran Cote, Rogers Public Works director and city engineer, said a gravel road takes more cost and time for maintenance.

He noted that approval of the proposed work would require a four-fifths majority of the council.

“Logic would say it should be paved someday,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “But I would have a hard time voting to pave it when everyone here doesn’t want it.” However, he noted that the city is required to maintain its streets at a certain quality level. “We’re not trying to make anyone unhappy,” Eiden said. “You might be the last gravel road (in Rogers).”

Ihli and Councilor Shannon Klick suggested that the proposal be tabled until the second meeting in June to allow time for more study.