ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Experts worry about impact of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial on victims of domestic abuse

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7FCa_0fxrerMh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjThi_0fxrerMh00
Local experts worry about implications of chaotic trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 03:15

Beyond the personal results for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, after a jury decided the high profile case Wednesday, some domestic violence experts worry that the trial and the verdict will have an impact on victims of domestic violence.

The Virginia jury largely sided with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, awarding the actor more than $10 million in damages over a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which Amber Heard claimed she was a victim of domestic violence.

Heard then countersued, claiming Depp was trying to destroy her career. The jury also found that to be partially true and awarded her $2 million.

RELATED: Jury awards millions of dollars to Johnny Depp in libel suit; Amber Heard wins less in countersuit

Some domestic violence experts said that what is clear to them is that the spectacle of the trial itself could keep victims from coming forward.

Victim's advocate Tunisia Offray said that long before the verdict, she was worried the highly watched trial was even happening.

"That's a victim's worst nightmare. Like, your superpower is when you can tell your story freely. It kind of sets you free. It helps you heal. So, when you start silencing victims, you know, through the court system, that can be a scary thing," Offray said, adding that it's potentially chilling.

Already, experts say about 70% of domestic violence goes unreported. Add in the celebrity element and a trial watched by millions worldwide, some fear victims will be afraid to face the kinds of accusations of lying they saw on television and that abusers could feel emboldened.

"My fear was that this would be the case with this and that other perpetrators, who are perpetrators, will feel empowered by the fact that they can now march into the court and say, 'I want her to be quiet and not tell her story," Offray said.

In the Heard-Depp case, both made accusations of abuse, which experts said is not rare.

Without taking a legal opinion on the verdict, Attorney Carmen McDonald said she's concerned all of it could be triggering.

"I agree that both of them have been raked through the coals in the media and it's unfortunate and it's sensationalized and that's what also makes it harder," McDonald told CBSLA. "I am certain that in homes that are suffering abuse, this is being talked about as a way to say, 'See, you're wrong,' or 'This is what's going to happen to you.'"

McDonald also urged victims to seek support and consider their options despite what some see as a mixed outcome.

"This just demonstrates how difficult the legal barriers are for survivors. It shows that survivors come in all shapes and sizes. I wouldn't let something you saw in this trial deter you. Ask for help. Every case is different," she said.

After the verdict, Amber Heard released a statement saying that she was heartbroken. Depp's attorneys said theirs was the side based in truth.

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Psychiatrist who said Johnny Depp exhibited 'narcissistic' traits on the stand says he has 'emotional concussion' from trial backlash

An expert witness in the defamation trial against Amber Heard by her ex-husband Johnny Depp is speaking out about the backlash he received as a result of testifying. Dr. David R. Spiegel, a psychiatrist who testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star exhibited “narcissistic traits” on the stand, penned an essay for Newsweek in which he spoke about the “stunning” personal attacks that came following his testimony. He shared that in addition to receiving “vile” comments on YouTube videos of his testimony and “four or five charming editorials” of his work to his email, his WebMD page was flooded with negative comments.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
ComicBook

Johnny Depp Releases First Statement After Amber Heard Defamation Trial Verdict

Minutes after a jury returned a verdict in favor of Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, the actor unveiled his first statement since the trial officially ended. In a lengthy post to his Instagram profile, the Pirates of the Caribbean alumnus praised his legal team and those who supported him throughout the trial.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Johnny Depp lawyer calls Amber Heard’s domestic abuse claims ‘an act of profound cruelty to true survivors’

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said it was an “act of profound cruelty... to true survivors” for Amber Heard to “hold herself out as a public figure representing domestic abuse.”In her closing arguments on Friday (27 May) at Virginia’s Fairfax County circuit court, Ms Vasquez told the jury: “The mountain of evidence that Mr Depp abused Ms Heard is simply not there.“What we have is mountain of unproven allegations that are wild, over-the-top, and implausible. And you can’t pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe, and which ones to disregard,” she continued, adding, “You either believe all...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Abusers#Violent Crime#Washington Post
Us Weekly

Amber Heard ‘100 Percent’ Plans on Appealing Johnny Depp Trial Verdict: She Is ‘Convinced She Will Win’

While a judge ruled in Johnny Depp’s favor regarding his Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the Aquaman actress intends to appeal the verdict. “She is 100 percent appealing on freedom of speech and is telling friends she is determined to take it all the way to the Supreme Court if she has to,” […]
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Amber Heard ‘set up’ Johnny Depp with false report of abuse, attorney says

During closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s attorneys, accused Heard of being the abuser during their marriage, saying that the 2016 report of domestic abuse filed against Depp was “a set up,” adding “there is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp.” May 27, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Tunisia
WEKU

The Depp verdict could bring a chilling effect for domestic abuse survivors

Even before the verdict came in, the six-week-long trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had ramifications beyond the courtroom. Experts were warning that anti-feminist groups were using the trial to mobilize and that defamation lawsuits were being used to silence survivors of domestic violence. Now that a jury has sided with Depp, advocates say the verdict could have a chilling effect on other survivors looking to speak out against their abusers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy