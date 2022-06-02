ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mandatory 'ghost gun' registration begins June 1

By Hannah Combs
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJawv_0fxreqTy00

PIKESVILLE — Effective Wednesday, Title 5 of the Public Safety Article requires a personal identification number for all unserialized firearms and unfinished frames and receivers, commonly referred to as 80% lowers (ghost guns) or build kits.

Beginning June 1, a person who currently possesses non-serialized firearms, including unfinished frames or receivers, will be required to have the non-serialized firearm marked with a personal identification number as described in Public Safety Article §5-703.

The deadline for compliance with this marking requirement is March 1, 2023, and can be obtained by any Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) authorized to provide marking services in compliance with all federal laws and regulations.

After June 1, all firearms must be imprinted with a serial number or personal identification number before a person can sell, offer to sell or transfer a firearm.

Persons who receive non-serialized firearms, including unfinished frames or receivers, through inheritance, after June 1, will be required to comply with the above marking requirement by the 30th day after inheriting the firearm.

Firearms being marked in this manner are required to be registered with the Maryland State Police via the licensing portal and will be subject to a full background investigation.

“Unfinished Frame or Receiver” is defined as “a forged, cast, printed, extruded, or machined body or similar article that has reached a stage in manufacture where it may readily be completed, assembled, or converted to be used as the frame or receiver of a functional firearm”."

After June 1, it is illegal to purchase an unfinished frame or received until federal law requires the serialization of unfinished frames or receivers by a federally licensed manufacturer or importer in compliance with all federal laws and regulations applicable to the manufacture and import of firearms.

Violators of the law are subject to a penalty of up to two years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Senate Bill 387 (Untraceable Firearms) can be viewed on the Maryland General Assembly website and searching SB 387.

For more information, visit the Maryland State Police Licensing website.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Explicit coin with police logo concerns Black troopers

BALTIMORE — A challenge coin inscribed with the Maryland State Police logo along with graphic imagery and offensive language has some troopers concerned because they see it as a potential response to allegations of racial discrimination within the agency. The Baltimore Sun reports that photos of the coin obtained...
BALTIMORE, MD
wvtf.org

New penalties may be on the way for small amounts of marijuana possession

Marijuana is now legal in Virginia in small amounts. But, new penalties could be on the horizon. Possession of an ounce or less of pot is legal in Virginia. But if you have more than four ounces it can currently get you a $25 fine because it has a civil penalty. Governor Glenn Youngkin is now considering an effort to make more than four ounces a criminal offense – essentially criminalizing it again.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Overdose Deaths in Virginia Rise

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The number of Virginia drug overdose deaths rose again in 2021, setting a record for a second year in a row. That's according to a report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that overdose deaths increased 15% in 2021 from the previous year,...
VIRGINIA STATE
ssgnews.com

Now Get DC Weed Delivery With Weed in DC (2022)

FastSliceDC is a premium for DC Weed Delivery & Weed in DC, Maryland and Virginia that brings you the finest marijuana strains right at your doorstep. FastSliceDC is the Best DC Weed Delivery and Best DC Weed in District of Colombia. We serve at our Customers Satisfaction, so we provide at your Doorstep within 30 mins. So, if you are looking for the Best DC Weed Delivery then choose us FastSliceDC .Now we work with the best marijuana dispensaries so that you have access to the finest medicinal and recreational weed around.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikesville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Families in Maryland can get $500 a month- are you eligible?

There is a new proposal for a universal basic income program. If passed, families in Maryland could get $500 per month. June payments: Stimulus checks, tax rebates and UBI. If passed, this program would give 100 families in Annapolis, Maryland $500 a month. The plan will cost $800,000 and would be funded by aid given through the American Rescue Act. Find additional details here.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC12

Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia DMV is urging residents to plan ahead as the deadline approaches to use a Real ID in order to fly. DMV said Real IDs are federally accepted forms of identification, and starting next year, Virginians will need one if they use their license to board a plane starting in May of next year.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Ambulance stolen in apparent armed DC carjacking

DC Police say that a suspect stole a DC Fire and EMS ambulance Saturday morning. The theft happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street, Southeast. The ambulance operators said that they responded to reports of a man down in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Firearms#Ffl#The Maryland State Police
thetrek.co

In the Blink of an Eye

As I left Harpers Ferry I couldn’t help but to be excited. Psychologically, I was on a high because I knew the next state to tackle was West Virginia. It’s the shortest state to hike, and each state I complete, is one closer to Maine. Eternity is forever...
POLITICS
Fairfax Times

Yes Virginia, the Senate has passed a budget

After months of deliberation, the Virginia General Assembly passed their 2022-2024 biennial budget June 1, making several noteworthy investments in middle-class families. The budget passed in the Senate on a vote of 32 to 4. The 370-page budget deal, was negotiated between a few select Republican delegates and Democratic senators....
WTOP

DC police cadet among 2 arrested in Montgomery Co. armed robbery

A D.C. police cadet has been booted from the academy over armed robbery involving a pair of pricey sneakers. According to charging documents from the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office, the cadet, Christian Alexis Santos, 19, of D.C., is accused of taking part in an armed robbery in North Bethesda, Maryland, on March 25, targeting a Facebook user selling a pair of Jordan 12 sneakers.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WITN

Elizabeth City man arrested in Virginia on fentanyl charge

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a man has been arrested in Virginia after law enforcement stopped his vehicle and seized about 10,000 dosage units of fentanyl. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jamaal Dance has been charged with a felony count of possession with intent...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
cbs19news

Free Fishing Days across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, people can try fishing without spending money on a license. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says June 3 through 5 are Free Fishing Days. According to a release, the agency will also be hosting events for the weekend, with staff and volunteers...
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAL

Man suspected of killing wife in Franklin County fatally shot by police in Virginia

A man is suspected of killing his wife in Franklin County before he was fatally shot by officers in Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators in Virginia said Derrick Avey, 42, was involved in a slow-speed pursuit in Hopewell, 20 miles south of Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. When police...
mocoshow.com

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in MoCo Expires June 20

Who has the $1 million winning Powerball ticket from the Dec. 20 drawing? The lucky player only has a couple weeks left to claim the big prize! The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner who bought the ticket Dec. 20 at New Hampshire Sunoco, located in Montgomery County at 6360 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. Winners have 182 days from the date of drawings to claim prizes, which puts the expiration date at the end of the day on Monday, June 20.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
345
Followers
444
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy