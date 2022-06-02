The BLOCK:AID festival is set to take over downtown Lansing

On Thursday, downtown Lansing will be transformed into a street festival that is expected to draw thousands.

The second annual BLOCK:AID street festival will shut down Washington Square so that residents can walk the streets to listen to music, try new foods and explore all that the city has to offer. One event coordinator says the festival is growing.

“We have about 40 vendors that will be on the street. We have once again four stages that will be there as well as all the businesses like Tatse, Sweet Encounters and all of the different businesses that are downtown," said Najeema Iman, BLOCK:Aid Vendor Coordinator.

Last year, Iman says about 3,000 people came out for the event which she says signals that people are hungry to connect with their neighbors.

“Its really to connect with the community, to find something new to do. There are several organizations that are setting up the day of. The Lansing Arts Gallery who is now in the Knapp’s building. They will be participating this year and Downtown Lansing Inc. which is a huge sponsor for it as well as the city of Lansing," said Iman.

BLOCK: Aid starts at 5:01 p.m. Thursday night and runs until 11 p.m. in Washington Square

