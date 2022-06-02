Gardena’s Eureka Brewing Company Expanding to Thousand Oaks

Gardena’s Eureka Brewing Company is opening a second location in Thousand Oaks , located at 173 N Moorpark Rd. Ste. D.

The new location will move into the former home of The Dudes’ Brewing Company at Janss Marketplace . Co-owners Adam Ansari and Philip McDaniel opened the first location at 13723 1/2 Harvard Place in 2020. The company quickly became known for brewing creative and flavorful beer, using high-quality, natural ingredients. Now the duo of owners will move into the southeast of the shopping center later this year at an unknown time.

This collaboration comes between two lifelong friends that have made a name for themselves through other ventures. Trained as an electrical engineer, Ansari worked his way up from an entry-level draftsman to project engineer, eventually becoming the sole owner and CEO of Touchstone Engineering, serving customers such as Disney, NBC/Universal, and Inglewood Stadium. On the other hand, McDaniel worked his way up the ranks at Stone Brewing and the Brüery and helped launch King Harbor Brewing in Redondo Beach before co-founding Eureka.

“Phil and Adam are united in their passion and drive to grow Eureka Brewing’s presence in the industry, producing high-quality beer with adherence to the highest standards in brewing and business practices,” according to the company’s website. “Eureka prides itself on providing a safe and supportive environment, where employees are empowered to do their best work, and customers can enjoy great beer and great company.”

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .