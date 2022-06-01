ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Madeline Adam’s national graduation story starts and finishes at UNO

unomaha.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UNO Spring 2022 graduated received lots of well-deserved national publicity. Madeline Adams, who earned her...

www.unomaha.edu

Comments / 0

Related
unomaha.edu

'Swan' to Expand, Accelerate Computing Resources for NU Researchers, Students

A new supercomputer, located at the Peter Kiewit Institute on UNO's Scott Campus, honors the legacy of David Swanson, founding director of Holland Computing Center. The legacy of David Swanson continues to support student and faculty research through the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Holland Computing Center, which is located on UNO's Scott Campus in the Peter Kiewit Institute.
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

On the Inside Curator Talk

Join us on July 12, 2022 at 1PM via Zoom for a curator talk featuring Tatiana von Furstenburg, project creator, and Eline Mul, exhibit designer. The exhibit will be on display in the Osborne Family Gallery from May 20 – July 31, 2022. The gallery is open during Criss Library’s regular hours of operation.
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

On the Inside and UNO TRAC

Join us for a special On the Inside event Monday, June 13, 2022 from 1-2pm on Zoom with UNO professors Peggy Jones and Steve Langan. Jones and Langan will be discussing their work with UNO TRAC (Transforming, Renewing, Achieving, and Connecting) a Higher Education in Prison Program. The UNO TRAC program provides for-credit general education and Inside-Out classes to incarcerated students at the Omaha Correctional Center, a student organization for formerly incarcerated students on campus, and community symposia highlighting trends and problems connected to higher education in prison, mass incarceration, and reentry. Jones and Langan will share their experiences teaching artistic and creative classes in TRAC, the impact on students who are incarcerated, and connect their work to the On the Inside themes of identity, self-empowerment, and finding dignity while incarcerated through creative expression. A question-and-answer session will follow the talk.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy