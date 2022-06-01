Madeline Adam’s national graduation story starts and finishes at UNO

Join us for a special On the Inside event Monday, June 13, 2022 from 1-2pm on Zoom with UNO professors Peggy Jones and Steve Langan. Jones and Langan will be discussing their work with UNO TRAC (Transforming, Renewing, Achieving, and Connecting) a Higher Education in Prison Program. The UNO TRAC program provides for-credit general education and Inside-Out classes to incarcerated students at the Omaha Correctional Center, a student organization for formerly incarcerated students on campus, and community symposia highlighting trends and problems connected to higher education in prison, mass incarceration, and reentry. Jones and Langan will share their experiences teaching artistic and creative classes in TRAC, the impact on students who are incarcerated, and connect their work to the On the Inside themes of identity, self-empowerment, and finding dignity while incarcerated through creative expression. A question-and-answer session will follow the talk.

