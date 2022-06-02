RMS wins state Battle of the Books

In a storybook-type ending, the Riverside Middle School Battle of the Books Team took home the State Championship Friday, May 6.

They first competed in Districts, which was at South Creek, then advanced to Regionals in Edenton.

Media Coordinator and Coach Sheila Robertson, said the State Finals had to be held online this year, because some schools across the state still had a mask mandate due to COVID-19 and were prevented from traveling. Past finals have been held at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh.

Robertson is also the State Coordinator for Middle School Battle of the Books. She is in her first year teaching in Martin County, after being in Beaufort County schools for many years.

Because she is a coach this year, she was unable to coordinate the State Competition as she has in the past.

Her co-chair, Mary Tobin from Surf City Middle School, coordinated the final competition, which was hosted by North Carolina author Alan Gratz.

“Gratz has been on several Battle of the Books lists,” said Robertson.

The quiz-bowl style competition is sponsored by The N.C. School Library Media Association (NCSLMA).

“NCSLMA started the Battle of the Books years ago,” Robertson said, adding it has expanded the three levels: elementary, middle and high schools. It is run by volunteers.

“I am in charge of the Middle School Battle of the Books competition,” she said. “We volunteer our time to write questions for Battle of the Books, coach the teams and take them to competition.”

With her experience, the RMS students were coached by one of the best.

“Having written questions for Battle of the Books in the past, I know the kind of questions to ask and how to prepare them,” Roberson said. “We work on practice questions. I know the kind of details they are looking for.”

At competition, “You have to answer the questions in 20 seconds,” said Caoimhe Perry, one of the five RMS team members.

“You also have to know, by the question being asked, the title and the author of which book the question is coming from,” Robertson added.

Jillian Powell said the most challenging questions came from the book “Under the Mesquite” by Guadalupe Garcia.

Robertson said there were 23 books on the list this year. Not every child has to read every book, although some do.

“We make sure all the books are read by the team,” she said.

Three of the five team members read every book.

Other RMS team members are Bella Place, Wyatt Tyson, Jamil Morris.

Next year there will only be 16 books on the list read.

“They are trying to make it more consistent across all three levels,” Robertson said.

Students will have about nine months to read and prepare for next year’s district competition.

Four of the team members are in sixth grade.

When asked if they plan to be in Battle of the Books next year, all four gave a resounding, “yes.”

The fifth team member Morris, is in eighth grade. He plans to attend Riverside next year and will be in Battle of the Books if they offer it.

Robertson said the books that are chosen are vetted by a committee.

“They are all appropriate for the grade level we are choosing them for,” she said. “Everybody on the committee reads the books and we all agree they are worthy of being on the list. Almost all of them are award-winners of some kind.”

Originally from Robersonville, she said, “Being back in Martin County after about 25 years feels very much like coming home.”

Up to six students can compete on stage at a time, according to Robertson.

But the RMS team of five beat out the other teams.

“We were the smallest and the youngest team in the whole tournament,” said Powell.

RMS Principal Misty Rushing said she is extremely proud of the team.

“They only had five members and four of those members were in sixth grade,” she said. “They didn’t miss any of the questions the whole time – in any of the competitions. It’s amazing.”

Powell said she can’t wait until next year.

“Battle of the Books is so great,” she said.

The team admits they are close.

“I have other groups of friends, but this is the group I feel most comfortable being myself with,” Perry said.

They have given each other all nicknames, and have the adopted team name of The United Nations, “Because we are all from different races,” Perry said, who is Asian American.

“They did that all on their own,” said Robertson, who they call School Mom. “We have a lot of diversity. They get along great and have made some close friendships.”

Robertson said the team members have found a “place” at school, where they might not always fit in.

“These are kids who don’t normally play sports, but this gives them a way to compete that is an academic outlet,” Robertson said. “They might get teased a bit, but as you can see, they are pretty resilient.”

“And smart,” added Morris.

“It’s worth it,” Perry said.

The team said they are self-confessed nerds.

“[Battle of the Books] has taught us teamwork and how to communicate well,” Perry added. She also said she has learned to hold her tongue.

Last year’s book list is as follows:

North Carolina School Library Media Association

2021-2022 Middle School Battle of the Books List

The Crossover--Kwame Alexander

I Will Always Write Back--Caitlin Alifirenka & Martin Ganda

Etiquette & Espionage--Gail Carriger

Maybe He Just Likes You--Barbara Dee

Ashes to Asheville--Sarah Dooley

Paper Things--Jennifer Richard Jacobson

Roller Girl--Victoria Jamieson

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Young Readers Edition)--William Kamkwamba & Bryan Mealer

Alexander Hamilton: The Making of America--Teri Kanefield

Song for a Whale--Lynne Kelly

Under the Mesquite--Guadalupe Garcia McCall

Cinder--Marissa Meyer

Bloom--Kenneth Oppel

All of the Above--Shelley Pearsall

A Good Kind of Trouble--Lisa Moore Ramée

Ghost--Jason Reynolds

Between Shades of Gray--Ruta Sepetys

Undefeated--Steve Sheinkin

Counting By 7s--Holly Goldberg Sloan

The Screaming Staircase--Jonathan Stroud

The Bridge Home--Padma Venkatraman

Deathwatch--Robb White

Beyond the Bright Sea--Lauren Wolk