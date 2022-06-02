Martin County pays tribute

On Monday, at 11 a.m. a crowd of about 60 gathered at the Martin County Veterans Memorial, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for this country.

The memorial, made of black and white granite, is on the lawn of the county Governmental Center at 305 East Main St. and shaped like Martin County, it honors veterans from all wars with scenes of combat etched in the highly reflective stone.

The Memorial Day Service was sponsored by N.C. AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 227, and honored Veterans from each branch of the military.

The Martin County Army JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) presented the Colors.

Candi Manning sang the National Anthem and led the crowd in singing God Bless America.

Chaplain Wallace Allen provided an invocation.

The keynote speaker, the Rev. Allen Roberts, retired USMC (United States Marine Corps) of Jacksonville, told those gathered, America needs to put God back into society.

“The way the world is now, we need God,” he said.

Roberts spoke of the recent unimaginable tragedy in Ulvade, Texas where 19 children and three adults lost their lives, including “a husband who went to the school to put flowers on his wife’s memorial and died on the spot, from a broken heart.”

In his opinion, the biggest problem in the nation is not our mental health system, as some have said in the media, he said.

“We need to put God back in our schools,” he added. “We need to put God back into society,” he repeated. “We need God.”

Scattered “Amens” could be heard throughout the audience.

“In serving this great country, many men and women alike, have sacrificed their life in protecting the traditions, the government and the people,” he added.

“They will always be remembered. And no one shall forget them and the price they paid. For the ones who gave their lives, their families carry their memory on their hearts,” he continued.

“Knowing they perished in war, on the battlefield, our God will continue to comfort these families. Our God has blessed this country and we must remember the ones who continue to protect our freedom today,” he added.

He encouraged local leaders and military to serve God.

“I ask that our military personnel, first responders and all who serve our better interests, turn to and trust in God,” he said. “God bless America. God bless every branch of our military and God bless the people of the United States of America.

“We must continue in prayer. May our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ embrace and protect you all in His name,” Roberts said.

N.C. AMVETS then honored Prisoners of War (POWs) and those Missing in Action (MIAs) with “The Missing Man Table” ceremony, sometimes referred to as the “Fallen Comrade Table.” It is meant to remind people of those fallen, missing, or imprisoned Military Service Members.

The Department of Defense states, “There is nothing more poignant than witnessing the empty chair sitting at a POW/MIA table with incredible significance for every displayed feature of this ritual.”

Lee Parker, a JROTC student at South Creek, played Taps to close out the service.

Afterwards, the AMVETS hosted a lunch of hotdogs across the street from the Veterans Memorial at the AMVETS Post 227 house.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@ncweeklies.com.