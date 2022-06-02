Filing begins for school board, soil & water

WILLIAMSTON - Filing will soon begin for four seats on the Martin County Board of Education.

Seats representing Districts 1,2,4 and 6 will be on the November ballot, along with two seats on the Martin County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors.

District 1 on the school board is represented by Barbara Council currently, while Gail Cargile is the District 2 representative. District 4 is currently represented by Gene Scott while District 6 is represented by Keisha Manson.

The two seats on the Soil and Water board are currently held by Gene Mellette and Rupert W. Hasty Jr.

Filing for the Martin County school board begins at noon on Monday, June 6 and will remain open through noon on Friday, July 29.

Soil and Water Supervisor filing is set to begin at noon on Monday, June 13 and continue through Friday, July 1.

Filing for all offices will take place at the Martin County Board of Elections office, which is located in the Martin County Governmental Center, which is located at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

The office is open from 8 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m. each weekday.

For more information, contact the Martin County Board of Elections at 252-789-4317 or visit www.ncsbe.gov.

