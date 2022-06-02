Bears fall to Perquimans

WILLIAMSTON - One year after winning the 1A NCHSAA state baseball title, the Perquimans Pirates will try to do it again in the upcoming weekend thanks to an Eastern Regional Championship Series sweep of Bear Grass Charter.

They completed the series sweep of the No. 3 Bears with a 7-3 victory in Game 2 on Bear Grass Charter’s field Saturday afternoon; a game that was rescheduled from Friday night due to weather.

“Feels great,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “Message to the guys was very simple. This is awesome, enjoy this, but we had to get this trophy to get the next one. At the end of the day, that’s what we want.”

Saturday afternoon got off to a promising start for the No. 1 Pirates (28-2) with three runs coming across home plate before the game’s first out.

Colby Brown and Tanner Thach both worked five-pitch walks to open the top of the first and Macon Winslow hit a single into center field to score Brown and move Thach to third for runners on the corners.

Jett Winslow earned a full-count walk after that and Jakob Meads was eventually hit by Bear Grass starter Shane Lanier’s pitch to force in a second run.

Jackson Russell then got Perquimans’ second hit with an RBI single to make it 3-0, quickly spelling the end of Lanier’s day on the mound.

Against new pitcher Michael Gurganus, Eli Gregory grounded into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the day, but another run scored on the play for a 4-0 lead.

Trenton Sawyer, the Pirates’ starting pitcher Saturday, followed that with a one-run single to center for a five-run lead.

Bear Grass caught a break when Jacob Askew lined out into a double play to end the inning, but Perquimans had already put its footprint on the game.

Sawyer then stepped on the rubber for Perquimans and had an effective day against the Bears after having to battle a little more in relief during Tuesday’s Game 1 win.

The right-hander allowed an infield single in the first, another single in the second and walked five, but no Bear (21-7) reached as far as third base in his 4.2 innings of work.

Offensively, Perquimans eventually tacked on two more runs to its lead.

Thach made it 6-0 with a hard-hit RBI single to center in the fourth. That came with one out after Askew was hit by a pitch and Brown bunted him over.

Brown had his own two-out RBI single to center in the fifth inning to score Gregory, who led the inning off with a walk.

Sawyer’s last two of his five walks came consecutively with two outs already recorded in the bottom of the fifth, so Roberson decided to go to Meads on the mound to get out of the inning.

Meads did just that with a forced fly out to left field from Bear Grass’ Colin Langley.

Thach, who was the Game 1 starter on Tuesday and had his pitch count limited that night in order to be available Saturday, then became the Pirates’ third pitcher of the day to begin the bottom of the sixth.

The lefty struck out the side with the score still 7-0, but the Bears didn’t go away quietly in the seventh.

An error allowed Cayden Council to begin the inning on second base and he eventually became Bear Grass’s first run on a ground out to second from Bryce Carlisle.

Carlisle’s at-bat was the second out of the inning, but Brayden Taylor added another run after that with a triple deep into center field.

Taylor scored on an infield single from Langley to make it 7-3, but at that point, it was too late.

Thach got Gurganus to ground out to shortstop for the final out.

With that, the Pirates avoided having to take the 54-mile trip back to their own field l for a decisive Game 3 that would’ve begun at 7 p.m. had the Bears won game 2.

Instead, they head back to Hertford knowing they will have a chance to defend their title. They will face the western champion, No. 3 Cherryville Ironmen (21-10) in Holly Spring’s Ting Park.