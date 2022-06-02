Out & About: Week of June 2, 2022

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

June 2

CDL Class B

WILLIAMSTON - The division of continuing education at Martin Community College is offering CDL Class B training from 6 – 9 p.m. starting Thursday, June 2 and ending on July 21.

The course will be held at the Williamston Campus.

The course will prepare individuals to take the NC Division of Motor Vehicles Commercial Driver’s License exam.

The fee is $70 for the class.

To register for the class contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at lesile.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Computer Basics Class

WILLIAMSTON - -The division of continuing education at Martin Community College is offering a computer basic training from 6 – 9 p.m. starting on Thursday, June 2 and lasting until August 4.

The course will be held at the Williamston Campus.

The course will introduce basic computer usage.

The fee for the course is $50.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

June 4

Concealed Carry Class

WILLIAMSTON - The division of continuing education at Martin Community College is offering a training from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

The training will be held at the Williamston campus.

This class will explain to students the aspects of the North Carolina Concealed Carry handgun laws.

The fee for the class is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Grant Writing and Grant Seeking Seminar

WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at Martin Community College is presenting a seminar from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

The seminar will be held at the Williamston campus.

The seminar will provide the attendees with a clear thorough explanation of the grant writing process as well as searching for grants.

The seminar is free.

To enroll visit NC SBC website at https://www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or email her at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

June 6

Cake Decorating Class

WILLIAMSTON - The division of continuing education at Martin Community College is offering a cake decorating class from 6 – 9 on Monday’s starting Monday, June 6.

The class will be held at the Williamston campus.

In this class one will learn how to ice a cake evenly, make a decorative border around the cake, icing flowers, roses and pansies and simple writing techniques.

The fee for the class will be between $50-70 depending on how many students enroll in the class.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Notary Class

WILLIAMSTON - The division of continuing education at Martin Community College is offering a notary class from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Monday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 8.

The class will be held at the Williamston campus.

The course is designed to provide instruction to individuals who want to become commissioned as a Notary Public.

The fee for this course is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Tax Seminar slated

WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at Martin Community College is presenting an online seminar from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

The seminar will be on understanding sales and use tax obligations with NCDOR.

The seminar will be free.

To enroll visit NC SBC website at https://www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or email her at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.

June 8

Shred Event

WILLIAMSTON - The town of Williamston and Martin County will be hosting a shred event from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at the Police Station.

The shred event is sponsored by Civic and Local Government Federal Credit Unions.

The shred event is open to all who live, work and play in Martin County.

For more information about the event call 888-242-0334.

The Williamston Police Station is located at 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.

Spanish for Beginners Class

WILLIAMSTON - The division of continuing education at Martin Community College is offering a Spanish for beginners class from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday starting on Wednesday, June 8 and ending July 27.

The class will be held at the Williamston campus.

This course is designed for anyone with no prior knowledge of Spanish who wants to learn how to communicate the basic language of Spanish.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

June 9

Digital Photography Class

WILLIAMSTON - The division of continuing education at Martin Community College is offering a digital photography class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursdays. The class will begin on Thursday, June 9 and end on July 28.

The class will allow the students to explore the capabilities of their cameras’ variable settings, and how to use those settings to achieve optimum results for various scenarios.

The fee for this course will be $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Building a Good Personal Credit Seminar

WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at Martin Community College is presenting an online seminar from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

The seminar will be on keeping and maintaining a good-to-excellent personal credit score.

The seminar will be free.

To enroll visit NC SBC website at https://www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or email her at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.

June 10

Music for All Ages

WILLIAMSTON - Music for All Ages will host Gene Galligan from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Main Street Community Stage.

Gene Galligan is being hosted by the Martin County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and will be playing the keyboard, singing and performing a puppet show.

Bring blankets and chairs if planning to attend.

Food will be available. Coolers are welcome (no glass bottles).

Main Street Community Stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.

June 11

Community Family and Friends Fun Day

RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc. is hosting a community family and friends fun day from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Sallie Surface Complex.

There will be a live DJ, entertainment, food, community booths, vendors, prizes and more.

The event is free.

The Sallie Surface Complex is located at 120 Sessoms Drive in Rich Square.

June 12

Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams

WASHINGTON – Arts of the Pamlico presents a picnic in the park with Alex Williams, of Kool and Gang from 5 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

The event will be held at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park in Washington.

Free admissions.

Beverages will be sold on site along with dining convenience by the Jerk Truck.

Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park is located at 119 Water St. in Washington.

June 26

Picnic in the Park with Trainwreck

WASHINGTON – Arts of the Pamlico presents a picnic in the park with Trainwreck from 5 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

The event will be held at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park in Washington.

Trainwreck will be playing R&B, rock, dance, funk and pop from the 60’s through today’s hits.

Beverages will be sold on site along with dining convenience by the Omar’s Taco Truck Express.

Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park is located at 119 Water St. in Washington.

Ongoing

Rental Coordinator

WILLIAMSTON – Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Cneter.

Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.

Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.

Annual Fall Bazaar

WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.

Now Open

WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.

Meeting

FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Cosmetology Services

WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.

The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.

Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.

Food Pantry

WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

Shrine Club meets

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans help offered

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Equivalency Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.